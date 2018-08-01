Lawsuit against Soulpepper co-founder Albert Schultz ‘resolved’: lawyer

TORONTO — A lawyer representing theatre impresario Albert Schultz says lawsuits alleging he sexually harassed multiple actresses have been ‘resolved.’

Peter Wardle tells The Canadian Press that the legal actions against the Soulpepper Theatre co-founder have been settled in a way “that is satisfactory to him.”

Wardle did not provide any details.

Four actresses sued Schultz and Soulpepper in January, alleging he groped them, exposed himself, pressed against them or otherwise behaved inappropriately.

Schultz resigned hours after Kristin Booth, Hannah Miller, Diana Bentley and Patricia Fagan held a news conference to lambast him and Soulpepper.

They said the company’s failure to deal with their repeated complaints had prompted them to go public.

At the time, Schultz said he would vigorously defend himself against the allegations. Both he and Soulpepper did file notices of intent to defend in the case.

The scandal also prompted Soulpepper to part ways with Leslie Lester, Schultz’s wife and the company’s executive director.

The theatre company had said it was unaware of any misconduct allegations against Schultz or anyone else, having investigated as recently as the fall of 2017.

Soulpepper bills itself as Toronto’s largest not-for-profit theatre company and Schultz played a key role in its repertoire.

Last month, acting artistic director Alan Dilworth said Soulpepper was in the midst of a “culture change,” and announced the company would put its prestigious training academy on a one-year hold to do a review before admitting a new troupe of artists.

Nearly $2.4 million has been allocated to Soulpepper under various Canadian Heritage programs since the early 2000s, according to a February briefing note prepared for former heritage minister Melanie Joly.

In February, Canada Council for the Arts said it was rescinding a planned funding increase for Soulpepper, but would maintain base funding.

Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Draft poster for “The Empire Strikes Back” sells for $26,400
Next story
Toronto film fest Canadian lineup has titles by Denys Arcand, Jennifer Baichwal

Just Posted

Citing competitiveness pressures, feds ease carbon tax thresholds

OTTAWA — Bowing to concerns about international competitiveness, the Trudeau government is… Continue reading

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt elections

NEW YORK — Facebook elevated concerns about election interference Tuesday, announcing that… Continue reading

Aeromexico crash: Stronger planes can mean fewer fatalities

FRANKFURT — Passengers in plane crashes like Tuesday’s Aeromexico accident — in… Continue reading

Inflation, gas prices, tariffs squeeze consumers

The price of a can of Coca-Cola? Likely going up. A package… Continue reading

Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing to appear in court today

TORONTO — A woman recently found fit to stand trial in a… Continue reading

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

Three dead in two Alberta collisions hours apart

Separate highway accidents just hours apart in Alberta have left three people… Continue reading

Brookfield Infrastructure buying Enercare in friendly deal valued at $4.3B

TORONTO — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has made a $4.3-billion friendly takeover offer… Continue reading

Tim Hortons parent company poses rise in profits following franchisee strife

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Months of heated relations with a group of rebellious… Continue reading

Lawsuit against Soulpepper co-founder Albert Schultz ‘resolved’: lawyer

TORONTO — A lawyer representing theatre impresario Albert Schultz says lawsuits alleging… Continue reading

Toronto film fest Canadian lineup has titles by Denys Arcand, Jennifer Baichwal

TORONTO — Contemporary anxieties and Indigenous issues are among the themes in… Continue reading

Rangers agree to 2-year deal with forward Ryan Spooner

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to a two-year,… Continue reading

Women’s No. 1 player has eye on British-Open

By Steve Douglas THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Ariya Jutanugarn is coming round reluctantly… Continue reading

Ultralight pilot dead in Alberta crash

THE CANADIAN PRESS GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — The pilot of an ultralight… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month