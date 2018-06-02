Lawsuit makes new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was facing a new rape allegation on Friday as part of a lawsuit alleging that he had help covering up his misconduct with women.

The lawsuit was filed in New York by three women, including one who says Weinstein assaulted her at a Manhattan hotel in 2011.

Melissa Thompson says that when she was meeting with Weinstein to pitch internet technology, he cornered her and “out-muscled” her as she tried to fight him off. She alleges he then held her down and raped her.

She did not report it to law enforcement authorities because she feared for her safety and career, the lawsuit said.

“She knew that Weinstein could and would destroy her if she complained about his sexual misconduct,” the lawsuit said.

Besides Thompson, two other women made new claims in the lawsuit, which seeks class-action status to represent hundreds of other women it says were victimized by Weinstein and what it described as his enablers.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as retribution for class members’ loss of work opportunities and “devastating damage” to their careers. It alleges racketeering, witness tampering, mail and wire fraud, assault, civil battery, negligent supervision and retention and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

A lawyer for Weinstein did not immediately respond to a request to comment. Weinstein has denied sexually assaulting anyone.

The lawsuit was filed a week after Weinstein was arrested on New York state rape and criminal sex act charges. Weinstein was released on $1 million bail and is required to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

“Harvey Weinstein may have been put in handcuffs for his assault on two women, but we are working to see a day of justice for the hundreds of women who were exploited for Weinstein’s sexual gratification and silenced by this ring of conspirators,” said Elizabeth Fegan, an attorney who worked on Friday’s lawsuit.

In a release, Thompson said she was referred to Ben Brafman’s law firm after allegations from dozens of women made headlines last fall. Brafman, who represents Weinstein in his criminal case, said in a statement Friday that his firm has never represented Thompson and he has never met her or the other women identified in the new lawsuit.

Caitlin Dulany, a second plaintiff, was sexually assaulted, battered, threatened and falsely imprisoned in Weinstein’s hotel suite during the Cannes Film Festival in 1996, the lawsuit said.

Larissa Gomes, the third plaintiff, went to discuss work opportunities in film but ended up imprisoned in Weinstein’s hotel room, threatened, battered and assaulted, the lawsuit said.

Through her law firm, Thompson said she was comfortable with being named publicly. Dulany and Gomes have previously spoken publicly. The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults unless they come forward publicly.

Previous story
Juno winners the Beaches reflect on travelling Canada as an all-female rock band

Just Posted

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto max jackpot

TORONTO — Once again the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has gone… Continue reading

WATCH: Fred Fox shares inspirational memories of his brother Terry Fox with Red Deer students

Don Campbell elementary holds assembly to kick off Terry Fox run this fall

Watch: Pair of Central Albertans heading to Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

Red Deer’s Dianne Finstad and Halkirk’s Leighann Doan Reimer in class of 2018

People say supervised consumption not needed in Red Deer

Advocate online poll results

Central Alberta Humane Society’s garage sale is on

Get ready to shop

Central Alberta Humane Society’s garage sale is on

Get ready to shop

A storybook ending? Rescued writer gets the girl, sets sail

PORTLAND, Maine — A novelist who was twice rescued at sea has… Continue reading

Mormons grapple with race decades after ban on black leaders

SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon church on Friday celebrated the 40th… Continue reading

Lawsuit makes new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was facing a new rape allegation on… Continue reading

Juno winners the Beaches reflect on travelling Canada as an all-female rock band

TORONTO — Fresh off their first nationwide headlining tour, all-female rock band… Continue reading

Survey: YouTube tops teen social media, as Facebook fades

NEW YORK — YouTube is dominating social media use among teenagers, as… Continue reading

College Beat: RDC charts new path for the future

Red Deer College has just concluded our 54th Convocation, and I am… Continue reading

Bare-knuckle boxing from a bygone era looks for a comeback

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In 1889, the great John L. Sullivan, the Boston… Continue reading

Osoyoos sets the mood for romance

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month