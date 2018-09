A Led Zeppelin tribute band will bring the sound of the ’70s to Red Deer this weekend.

Led Zepagain, from Los Angeles, will play some of Led Zeppelin’s biggest hits including Stairway to Heaven, Whole Lotta Love and Black Dog at the Memorial Centre Sunday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Black Knight Ticket Centre. You can also call 403-755-6686, 1-800-661-8793 or www.blackknightinn.ca.



