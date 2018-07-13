Canadian metal queen, Lee Aaron, will be in Red Deer Thursday. Photo supplied Canadian metal queen, Lee Aaron, will be in Red Deer Thursday. Photo supplied

Lee Aaron headlines Westerner Days next Thursday

Aaron is known for hits such as Whatcha do to my body and Metal Queen

Metal queen Lee Aaron is ready to give Red Deer a rocking good show.

Aaron, known for her hit tunes like Whatcha do to my body, Some girls do and Metal Queen, will kick off her summer tour with her band at Westerner Days on Thursday.

Fans can expect to hear tunes from the band’s most recently released Diamond Baby Blues album as well as older hits the 1980s and 1990s.

Aaron said it’s important she strikes a balance between her new and old music when she performs.

“Those older songs usually have a special place in the fans’ hearts for those tunes because they’re nostalgic – they remind them of a place or a time or an event in their life that happened that’s really significant to them. I think it’s really important to honour that,” she said.

Aaron said the band puts 100 per cent into its performances when it comes to performing in front of a crowd. She said she likes that her music has universal appeal and transcends into generations.

“Nothing makes me more happy than looking out into the audience and seeing there’s dad and mom and they’ve got a five-year-old on dad’s shoulder and beside them is grandpa who is also a fan,” she said.

Although Aaron has performed in Red Deer in the past, this would be the band’s first Westerner Days gig.

Her summer tour across Canada, and some parts of Europe, will promote her latest album that has both original material and a few cover tunes that Aaron has always wanted to record, she said.

“It’s a rock and roll blues record with really catchy material, so it’s been fun to play it live and we started showcasing few tunes from the album last summer and they just went over fantastic,” she said.

Aaron said she undertakes projects with passion and joy, and music brings both of those variables in her life.

“When music stops becoming joyful then I’ll probably stop doing it. But right now I still get so much joy out of performing and writing music,” she said.

Her greatest moments are when she writes a piece that resonates with another person. That’s how you find your tribe, she said.

The Vancouver-area artist said she took a decade-long hiatus to raise a family, but has been back on the music scene in the last couple years.

Aaron is married to the band’s drummer John Cody. The couple has two children ages 12 and 14.

Other artists performing Thursday are Canadian rock/metal band Helix and Red Deer’s Iron Buffalo. Show time is 8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m.

For more information visit westernerdays.ca/entertainment.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
