Blues guitarist Otis Rush died Saturday at the age of 84. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush dies at 84

CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush, whose passionate, jazz-tinged music influenced artists from Carlos Santana and Eric Clapton to the rock band Led Zeppelin, died Saturday at the age of 84, his longtime manager said.

Rush succumbed to complications from a stroke he suffered in 2003, manager Rick Bates said.

Born in Philadelphia, Mississippi, Rush settled in Chicago as an adult and began playing the local clubs, wearing a cowboy hat and sometimes strumming his guitar upside down for effect.

He catapulted to international fame in 1956 with his first recording on Cobra Records of “I Can’t Quit You Baby,” which reached No. 6 on the Billboard R&B charts.

He was a key architect of the Chicago “West Side Sound” in the 1950s and 1960s, which modernized traditional blues to introduce more of a jazzy, amplified sound.

“He was one of the last great blues guitar heroes. He was an electric God,” said Gregg Parker, CEO and a founder of the Chicago Blues Museum.

Rush loved to play to live audiences, from small clubs on the West Side of Chicago to sold out venues in Europe and Japan.

“He was king of the hill in Chicago from the late 1950s into the 1970s and even the 80s as a live artist,” said Bates.

But he got less national and international attention than some other blues musicians because he wasn’t a big promoter.

“He preferred to go out and play and go back and sleep in his own bed,” said Bates. “He was not a show business guy.”

Rush won a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Recording in 1999 for “Any Place I’m Going,” and he was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame in 1984.

In one of his final appearances on stage at the Chicago Blues Festival in 2016, Rush watched beneath a black Stetson hat from a wheelchair as he was honoured by the city of Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune.

He is survived by his wife Masaki Rush, eight children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, according to a family statement.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup game in Edmonton

Just Posted

WATCH: Celebrating culture through dance in Red Deer

Red Deerians gathered to celebrate dance and culture this weekend. The Celebration… Continue reading

PHOTOS: 2019 Canada Winter Games dance auditions at Red Deer College

About 150 people auditioned for dancer positions for the 2019 Canada Winters… Continue reading

PHOTOS: 2018 Canadian Mounted Shooting Finals in Red Deer

The three-day 2018 Canadian Mounted Shooting Finals, which feature shooters from across… Continue reading

Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP arrest three people driving in allegedly stolen vehicle

Three people were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle… Continue reading

Walking with lanterns to support registered nurses in Red Deer

Central Albertans brightened the sky with lanterns to celebrate the work of… Continue reading

Updated: Alberta Opposition leaders address AUMA

United Conservative Party, Alberta Party and Liberal Party leaders made their pitches

Canada edged Nigeria for seventh place at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain — Kia Nurse had 17 points… Continue reading

Hailie Deegan, 17, becomes 1st female winner in NASCAR K&N

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Seventeen-year-old Hailie Deegan used a bump-and-run on her teammate… Continue reading

Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush dies at 84

CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush, whose passionate, jazz-tinged music… Continue reading

Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup game in Edmonton

TORONTO — Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara will perform at halftime of the… Continue reading

Back-to-back summers of smoke and fire stoke B.C. tourism industry fears

CALGARY — The smoke has cleared after the worst forest fire season… Continue reading

Potential Calgary 2026 Olympic bid stokes hope for more affordable housing

CALGARY — Affordable housing advocates are hopeful a potential Calgary 2026 Olympic… Continue reading

Quebec officials scramble after first confirmed case of fatal deer disease

MONTREAL — Officials in Quebec are banking on a massive cull of… Continue reading

Health agency says agreement reached with Walmart in Fort McMurray wildfire case

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Alberta Health Services says it has reached an… Continue reading

Most Read