Leonard Cohen exhibit to embark on tour with dates in New York and San Francisco

TORONTO — A Montreal exhibit celebrating the work and life of Leonard Cohen is heading on an international tour next spring.

Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything starts the first phase of its global run in New York, say organizers at Montreal’s contemporary art museum.

The exhibit will open at the Jewish Museum in New York City from April 12 until Sept. 8 before heading overseas.

It’ll then make a stop in Denmark where the collection of Cohen’s music, poetry and artwork will be split between Copenhagen’s Kunstforeningen GL Strand and the nearby Nikolaj Contemporary Art Center from Oct. 23 to Feb. 16, 2020.

The exhibit will later visit San Francisco’s Contemporary Jewish Museum from Sept. 17, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021.

Organizers say additional cities could be added to the schedule.

The Cohen exhibit was compiled with the late singer-songwriter’s blessing shortly before his death on Nov. 7, 2016. The collection focuses on telling his life story through installations that combine visual art, music, writing and virtual reality by artists from 10 countries.

Among the dozens lending their talents to the exhibit are renowned U.S. visual artist Jenny Holzer, South African artist Candice Breitz and Montreal filmmaker Kara Blake.

The exhibit opened last November in Montreal and drew 315,000 visitors over its five-month run, breaking the museum’s attendance records.

