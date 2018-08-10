Lisa Marie Presley will appear at a launch party of her father’s gospel songs at Elvis Week in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Lisa Marie Presley to take part in Elvis Week celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An exhibit centred on the career of Lisa Marie Presley, and a launch party marking the release of an album of gospel songs by her late father Elvis Presley, are among the highlights of this year’s Elvis Week in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis — 41 years ago. Since then, fans have been making a pilgrimage to Graceland to celebrate the King of Rock n’ Roll’s life, movies and music.

Elvis Week, which began Thursday, will feature the usual mainstays, including performances by tribute artists, a memorabilia auction and the candlelight vigil that begins the night before his death anniversary and continues until the next day.

Elvis Week will also include the “Lisa Marie: Growing Up Presley” exhibit, which explores her childhood and career. It opens Friday.

She also is scheduled to appear at Saturday’s launch event for the release of “Elvis Presley — Where No One Stands Alone.”

The album from RCA/Legacy Recordings features 14 performances of gospel songs, including a duet with Lisa Marie singing along with her father on the title track. Other songs on the album feature prominent vocalists who backed Elvis, including Darlene Love, Cissy Houston, and members of The Imperials and The Stamps Quartet.

Love will perform a concert Monday on the Graceland Soundstage, in her first-ever appearance at Elvis Week. Love was lead singer for The Blossoms, who sang with Elvis Presley in the televised 1968 “Comeback Special.” Love is expected to perform hits such as “He’s a Rebel,” ”The Boy I’m Going to Marry” and “Da Doo Ron Ron,” in addition to a special tribute to Elvis.

Elvis Week ends with a concert at the Graceland Soundstage on Aug. 18.

A Graceland official says 25,000 to 40,000 people are expected to attend Elvis Week events.

Previous story
Osheaga concert-goer wants class-action suit over tardy headline act Travis Scott
Next story
Executive director of Toronto film festival plans to retire in summer 2019

Just Posted

Two officers among four people dead in New Brunswick shooting

Fredericton police say at least four people have died in a shooting,… Continue reading

Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration… Continue reading

Cineplex profit jumps on higher Q2 attendance, more spending per person

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. had $24.4 million of net income in the… Continue reading

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

OTTAWA — Russian spies lurking in the Canadian shadows may toil in… Continue reading

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

OTTAWA — A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in… Continue reading

Red Deer Dairy Queen franchisee celebrates $1 million

The Hamill family’s DQ stores have raised $1 million over the past 16 years during Miracle Treat Day

Canada’s Batty racing for elusive mountain bike World Cup gold medal

TORONTO — Emily Batty has climbed the World Cup top-five podium 14… Continue reading

Executive director of Toronto film festival plans to retire in summer 2019

TORONTO — The executive director of the Toronto International Film Festival plans… Continue reading

Lisa Marie Presley to take part in Elvis Week celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An exhibit centred on the career of Lisa Marie… Continue reading

Doctors nudged by overdose letter prescribe fewer opioids

In a novel experiment, doctors got a letter from the medical examiner’s… Continue reading

Ontario families to launch human rights challenge over sex-ed curriculum

TORONTO — The Ontario government is discriminating against LGBTQ students by repealing… Continue reading

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

HALIFAX — Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman, who spent 30 years speaking to… Continue reading

Women urge memorial garden at notorious former prison in Kingston

TORONTO — Former inmates and their supporters planned to use Prisoners Justice… Continue reading

Bucs ready for last game of regular season

Central Alberta Buccaneers will host the first-place Fort McMurray Monarchs Saturday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month