List of nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards

List of nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Best Picture: “Call Me by Your Name,” ”Darkest Hour,” ”Dunkirk,” ”Get Out,” ”Lady Bird,” ”Phantom Thread,” ”The Post,” ”The Shape of Water,”“Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Actor: Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”; Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”; Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”; Denzel Washington,” Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Actress: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”; Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Margot Robbie in “I, Tonya”; Saoirse Ronan in “Lady Bird”; Meryl Streep in “The Post.”

Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”; Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”; Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”; Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”; Allison Janney,”I, Tonya”; Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”; Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”; Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water.”

Directing: “Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan; “Get Out,” Jordan Peele; “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig; “Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson; “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro.

Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman,” Chile;”The Insult” Lebanon; “Loveless,” Russia;”On Body and Soul,” Hungary;”The Square” Sweden.

Adapted Screenplay: “Call Me By Your Name,” ”The Disaster Artist,” ”Logan,” Molly’s Game,” ”Mudbound.”

Original Screenplay: “The Big Sick,” ”Get Out,” ”Lady Bird,” ”The Shape of Water,” ”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Animated Feature Film: “The Boss Baby,” ”The Breadwinner,” ”Coco,” ”Ferdinand”: “Loving Vincent.”

Production Design: “Beauty and the Beast,” ”Blade Runner 2049,” ”Darkest Hour,” ”Dunkirk, “The Shape of Water.”

Cinematography: “Blade Runner 2049,” ”Darkest Hour,” ”Dunkirk,” ”Mudbound,” ”The Shape of Water.”

Sound Mixing: “Baby Driver,” ”Blade Runner 2049,” ”Dunkirk,” ”The Shape of Water,” ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Sound Editing: “Baby Driver,” ”Blade Runner 2049,” ”Dunkirk,” ”The Shape of Water,” ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Original Score: “Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer; “Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood; “The Shape of Water” Alexandre Desplat;”Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams; “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell.

Original Song: “Mighty River” from “Mudbound”;”Mystery Of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name”; “Remember Me” from “Coco”; “Stand Up For Something” from “Marshall”; “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”

Documentary Feature: “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,”“Faces Places,” ”Icarus,” ”Last Men in Aleppo,” ”Strong Island”

Documentary (short subject): “Edith+Eddie,” ”Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” ”Heroin(e),” ”Knife Skills,” ”Traffic Stop”

Film Editing: “Baby Driver,” ”Dunkirk,” ”I, Tonya,” ”The Shape of Water,” ”Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Darkest Hour,” ”Victoria & Abdul,” ”Wonder.”

Animated Short Film: “Dear Basketball,” ”Garden Party,” ”Lou,” ”Negative Space,” ”Revolting Rhymes.”

Live Action Short Film: “DeKalb Elementary,” ”The Eleven O’Clock,” ”My Nephew Emmett,” ”The Silent Child,” ”Watu Wote/All of Us.”

Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049,” ”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” ”Kong: Skull Island,” ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” ”War for the Planet of the Apes.”

Costume Design: “Beauty and the Beast,” Jacqueline Durran; “Darkest Hour,” Jacqueline Durran; “Phantom Thread,” Mark Bridges; “The Shape of Water”; Luis Sequeira; “Victoria & Abdul” Consolata Boyle.

Most Read

