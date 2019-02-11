List of top winners at the Grammy Awards

A list of top winners at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.
Album of the year: “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves
Record of the year: “This Is America” by Childish Gambino
Song of the year: “This Is America” by Childish Gambino and Ludwig Goransson
Best rap/sung performance: “This Is America” by Childish Gambino
Best music video: “This Is America” by Childish Gambino
Best rap album: “Invasion of Privacy” by Cardi B
Best rap song: “God’s Plan” by Drake
Best new artist: Dua Lipa
Best country album: “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves
Best pop duo/group performance: “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best pop vocal album: “Sweetener” by Ariana Grande
Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga’s “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”
Best R&B album: “H.E.R.” by H.E.R.
Best R&B song: “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Larrance Dopson and Joelle James
Best R&B performance: “Best Part” by H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Producer of the year, non-classical: Pharrell Williams
Best rap performance: (tie) “King’s Dead” by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake, and “Bubblin” by Anderson.Paak
Best urban contemporary album: “Everything Is Love” by The Carters
Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson’s “My Way”
Best rock song: “Masseduction” by St. Vincent
Best rock album: “From the Fires” by Greta Van Fleet
Best rock performance: “When Bad Does Good” by Chris Cornell
Best dance recording: “Electricity” by Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
Best country song: “Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)
Best reggae album: “44/876” by Sting & Shaggy
Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves’ “Butterflies”
Best duo/group country performance: Dan + Shay’s “Tequila”
Best jazz vocal album: “The Window” by Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best alternative music album: “Colours,” Beck
Best comedy album: “Equanimity & the Bird Revelation,” Dave Chappelle
Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant’s “Sincera”
Best spoken word album: Jimmy Carter’s “Faith — A Journey for All”
Best folk album: Punch Brothers’ “All Ashore”
Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle’s “Look Up Child”
Best musical theatre album: “The Band’s Visit”
Best American roots song: Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke”
Best American roots performance: Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke”
Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile’s “By the Way, I Forgive You”
Best gospel album: Tori Kelly’s “Hiding Place”
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle’s “You Say”
Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir’s “Freedom”
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The Greatest Showman”
Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Black Panther”
Best song written for visual media: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”
Best traditional blues album: Buddy Guy’s “The Blues Is Alive and Well”
Best music film: Quincy Jones’ “Quincy”
Best boxed or special limited edition package: “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic”