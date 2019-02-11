List of top winners at the Grammy Awards

A list of top winners at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.

Album of the year: “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves

Record of the year: “This Is America” by Childish Gambino

Song of the year: “This Is America” by Childish Gambino and Ludwig Goransson

Best rap/sung performance: “This Is America” by Childish Gambino

Best music video: “This Is America” by Childish Gambino

Best rap album: “Invasion of Privacy” by Cardi B

Best rap song: “God’s Plan” by Drake

Best new artist: Dua Lipa

Best country album: “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves

Best pop duo/group performance: “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best pop vocal album: “Sweetener” by Ariana Grande

Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga’s “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Best R&B album: “H.E.R.” by H.E.R.

Best R&B song: “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Larrance Dopson and Joelle James

Best R&B performance: “Best Part” by H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

Producer of the year, non-classical: Pharrell Williams

Best rap performance: (tie) “King’s Dead” by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake, and “Bubblin” by Anderson.Paak

Best urban contemporary album: “Everything Is Love” by The Carters

Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson’s “My Way”

Best rock song: “Masseduction” by St. Vincent

Best rock album: “From the Fires” by Greta Van Fleet

Best rock performance: “When Bad Does Good” by Chris Cornell

Best dance recording: “Electricity” by Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

Best country song: “Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)

Best reggae album: “44/876” by Sting & Shaggy

Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves’ “Butterflies”

Best duo/group country performance: Dan + Shay’s “Tequila”

Best jazz vocal album: “The Window” by Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best alternative music album: “Colours,” Beck

Best comedy album: “Equanimity & the Bird Revelation,” Dave Chappelle

Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant’s “Sincera”

Best spoken word album: Jimmy Carter’s “Faith — A Journey for All”

Best folk album: Punch Brothers’ “All Ashore”

Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle’s “Look Up Child”

Best musical theatre album: “The Band’s Visit”

Best American roots song: Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke”

Best American roots performance: Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke”

Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile’s “By the Way, I Forgive You”

Best gospel album: Tori Kelly’s “Hiding Place”

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle’s “You Say”

Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir’s “Freedom”

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The Greatest Showman”

Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Black Panther”

Best song written for visual media: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Best traditional blues album: Buddy Guy’s “The Blues Is Alive and Well”

Best music film: Quincy Jones’ “Quincy”

Best boxed or special limited edition package: “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic”

