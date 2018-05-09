Local leader threatens R. Kelly protest in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Critics who accuse singer R. Kelly of sexual misconduct are threatening to stage a protest at his upcoming show in North Carolina if it isn’t cancelled.

The threatened protest in Greensboro is the latest manifestation of the #MuteRKelly social media campaign that has sought to stop his music from being played.

Brandi Collins-Calhoun is director of reproductive and maternal health for the YWCA of Greensboro. In a letter to the Greensboro Coliseum, she said if the show isn’t cancelled, she and other community leaders will be standing outside the arena in protest.

“The Greensboro Coliseum choosing to host a repeat offender condones the continuous abuse and harm that he has done to African American women and girls, and encourages rape culture,” Collins-Calhoun wrote. “The coliseum has neglected to consider the Black women and girls that largely makes up the community that relies on them for community engagement and entertainment.”

She encouraged the coliseum to “do the right thing” by cancelling the show and establishing “justice-centred policies and procedures” for planning any future events.

The letter was also signed by eight other organizations, including NARAL, North Carolina Black Women’s Roundtable and Professional Black Girl.

Coliseum spokesman Andrew Brown said Wednesday officials would have no comment on the letter.

Kelly was scheduled to be among the performers at a May 5 concert in Chicago, but was dropped as protests arose. He issued an apology on YouTube , saying he didn’t know why the show was cancelled.

“I never heard of a show being cancelled because of rumours, but I guess there’s a first time for everything,” he said on the video.

Kelly has faced intense scrutiny in the last year after women have accused him of sexual coercion and physical abuse. He has denied the charges.

The social media campaign #MuteRKelly has sought to stop his music from being played.