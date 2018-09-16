Victoria Beckham marks a decade in the fashion business. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

London Fashion Week: Victoria Beckham brings it home

LONDON — Victoria Beckham has brought her fashion brand home to London Fashion Week for the first time to mark a decade in the business.

The former Spice Girl celebrated the brand she built up with a glamorous catwalk show early Sunday in an elegant gallery next door to her store in London’s tony Mayfair district.

The collection features some of her signature looks and greatest hits, including masculine tailoring, wide leg and slim flare trousers, and fluid, minimal backless gowns.

After the show Beckham kissed and hugged her husband, retired soccer star David Beckham, and her children, who sat among the guests, and gave them a thumbs up.

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

