Lovato’s ‘Sober,’ about relapsing, re-enters Billboard chart

NEW YORK — Demi Lovato’s song about relapsing has re-entered the Billboard chart a week after she was hospitalized for a reported overdose.

“Sober,” released last month, jumped to No. 56 this week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after being absent from the chart last week.

Nielsen Music says “Sober” earned 7.2 million streams and sold 18,000 tracks in the tracking week ending July 26. Lovato was hospitalized July 24.

“Sober” turned heads when it was released since 25-year-old Lovato had celebrated six years of sobriety in March. On the song she sings: “Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

Lovato’s “Solo,” a collaboration with British electronic group Clean Bandit, rose to No. 61 on the Hot 100 this week.

