Lowe, Timberlake, Cannon involved in new TV game shows

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — And your host, Rob Lowe.

The actor will preside over “Mental Samurai,” a new game show on Fox to air during the upcoming season, the network announced Thursday.

Contestants will be tested in such categories as knowledge, memory, numbers and sequencing while being transported around the set at high speeds in a specially designed capsule that rotates 360 degrees.

Lowe says he’s loved mental competition shows ever since he won on an all-star junior version of “The $10,000 Pyramid” in 1979.

“For me, ‘Mental Samurai’ is addicting,” said Lowe, who will also produce the show. “Every time you play, you think: THIS time I’m gonna win! But this very simple game is almost impossible to crack.”

Also getting into the game-show arena is Justin Timberlake, who helped create the format and will be an executive producer for “Spin the Wheel.”

Contestants will have a chance to win over $20 million in each episode of the show hosted by comedian Dax Shepard. It will air on Fox during the upcoming season.

“I can’t think of a better job than giving out millions of dollars to nice people,” Shepard said in a news release. “It’s my chance to finally be Willy Wonka.”

Players will answer trivia questions, with each correct answer adding more money to the 40-foot wheel’s wedges and wrong answers adding wedges that could reduce their total to zero.

Celebrities will also get a chance to compete on “The Masked Singer” hosted by Nick Cannon. It debuts in January on Fox.

They will face off against each other while singing shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume that includes a mask to conceal their identity.

Actor-comedian Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will serve on the panel and try to guess who is behind the mask, along with Cannon.

One singer will be eliminated each week after revealing their identity. The celeb competitors include Grammy and Emmy nominees, Super Bowl winners, Broadway performers and singers with multi-platinum albums to their credit.

The show is based on a South Korean format that was the top-trending video of last year on YouTube.

Previous story
X-Men’s Fan Bingbing off social media amid China tax rumours

Just Posted

Former prison employee sentenced to four months for helping Bowden inmate escape

Peter Edgar gave money and cash to inmate behind bars who later escaped in 2015

Red Deer has 14 applications to set up cannabis stores

Development permit and a business licence required

Alberta government makes some hunting cheaper for seniors

Red Deer fish and game association president reacts

Initiatives started to improve air quality in Red Deer area

Red Deer region exceeds national standard for fine particulates

Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been… Continue reading

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in and ATM theft at Parkland Mall

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a break-in at Parkland Mall in which… Continue reading

Montreal police say Inuk woman missing for six days found by off-duty officer

Montreal police say a missing 48-year-old Indigenous woman has been found by… Continue reading

Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been… Continue reading

Israelis tickled by Sacha Baron Cohen’s grotesque caricature

JERUSALEM — Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again. After tapping into… Continue reading

Hemingway story from 1956 published for first time

NEW YORK — The themes and trappings are familiar for an Ernest… Continue reading

Egypt names Aguirre as national coach despite investigation

CAIRO — Javier Aguirre became the new coach of Egypt on Thursday… Continue reading

Meyer on hot seat over handling of assistant abuse claims

Urban Meyer’s Ohio State program has been one of the best in… Continue reading

Hot African air brings scorching heat, dust to Europe

MADRID — Hot air from Africa is bringing a new heatwave to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month