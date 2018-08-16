Madonna has plans to open a soccer academy in Malawi. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Madonna is the Queen of Pop and a soccer mom, too

BLANTYRE, Malawi — The Queen of Pop is also a soccer mom, and she’s getting ever more involved in the beautiful game.

Madonna has plans to open a soccer academy in Malawi, a move inspired by her adopted son David Banda, who has ambitions to be a professional player and is at Portuguese club Benfica’s youth academy .

Madonna follows 12-year-old David’s progress in Portugal closely, living in Lisbon and often posting photos and videos from the sidelines of his games.

“It is actually David’s idea that we should build a football academy,” Madonna said on a recent visit to Malawi, where she adopted four of her six children, including David, and where she’s done extensive charity work.

Madonna, who turned 60 on Thursday, floated the soccer academy idea in the southern African country last month, prompting the national association to respond enthusiastically.

“We are very excited with this window of opportunity that has arisen,” Malawi Football Association president Walter Nyamilandu told The Associated Press. “It will complement our efforts to establish football academies in the country.”

The association has already offered Madonna a piece of land next to the national soccer stadium in the capital, Lilongwe, Nyamilandu said.

“We presented our proposal of the academy to Madonna and they are satisfied with it,” he said.

Madonna’s work in Malawi, through the Raising Malawi charity, focuses on helping orphaned and vulnerable children. The charity has built orphanages, schools and a specialist pediatric hospital unit. It’s given some attention to the little-known and impoverished nation.

David hopes the academy helps raise the soccer profile of his country of birth, too. Malawi currently has no soccer academies.

“We will start slow and grow bigger, enter African Cups and hopefully grow as big as we can be,” David said.

It’s an ambitious plan. Malawi only has one player in a European League, midfielder Tawonga Chimodzi plays for a second-division team in Cyprus.

But then there’s David, cheered on by soccer mom Madonna.

'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died

UPDATED: No relief from smoke today in Red Deer area

Air quality risk remains high

Red Deer RCMP look for fraud suspect

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a fraud…

Blood donations needed in Central Alberta: Canadian Blood Services

357 donors are needed before Aug. 26 at the Red Deer clinic

Red Deer woman bitten by dog hopes people vaccinate their pets

The woman was bitten Aug. 5

Photos: Smoky conditions in Red Deer

Red Deer and area is experiencing high risk air quality.

WATCH: Red Deer man shaves beard for Mustard Seed

'I have spent 30 years of my life being addicted to both alcohol and drugs'

Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain

NEW YORK — If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may…

'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died

DETROIT — Aretha Franklin, the long-reigning "Queen of Soul" who sang with…

Italy says death toll will mount in Genoa bridge collapse

GENOA, Italy — The death toll from the collapse of a highway…

US newspapers to Trump: We're not enemies of the people

NEW YORK — Newspapers from Maine to Hawaii pushed back against President…

Liberal MP Iqra Khalid accused of giving award to purveyor of anti-Semitism

OTTAWA — A Liberal MP is under fire for presenting a "certificate…

Ottawa intervenes to get 13-year-old ball player to Little League World Series

OTTAWA — Thirteen-year-old Dio Gama will get to play baseball in the…

Esther, celebrity 'wonder pig,' diagnosed with cancer after CT scan

GUELPH, Ont. — A celebrity pig whose owners raised more than half…

Feds preparing response in case Trump follows through on auto tariff threat

OTTAWA — With threats of devastating U.S. tariffs hanging over the auto…

