Magical film figures lure youth to explore Peruvian wetland

CUZCO, Peru — The Huasao wetland in the heart of the bygone Incan Empire languished for years as a wasteland that locals used as their dump. Cleaned up and given a second life, it’s now attracting droves of tourists lured by magical figures plucked straight from Hollywood movies.

Towering statues of Ents — trees that walk and talk in the “Lord of the Rings” movies — and a smaller reproduction of Groot from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series are set amid the woodsy landscape and glassy lagoons. They’re drawing crowds eager to pose for selfies.

Although it’s a small area, environmentalists cite its recovery as part of a global battle to reverse the trend of filling or draining wetlands to make way for new farmland, industry and neighbourhoods. Experts say such developments have already devoured a third of the world’s wetlands.

Those behind the restoration say they included the eye-catching statues to target young people, while hoping to spark their appreciation of nature.

“I thought it made sense to focus on children, to stir their enthusiasm for the environment,” said Jeancarlo Pacheco, a Peruvian agronomist who led the recovery effort.

The wetland covering 5.5 hectares (14 acres) sits a short drive from Cuzco, the historic capital of the Inca empire high in the Andes mountains.

For decades, locals used the wetland to dispose of animal carcasses, construction waste and any kind of trash, including non-biodegradable plastic.

A group of environmentalists recently set out to reclaim it. They won $1.3 million in backing from Peru’s government and the Development Bank of Latin America. That covered the cleanup and construction of walkways, channels and an island surrounded by small lagoons that capture water streaming down the mountains.

Next came the statues — five of them. Some of the tree-like figures tower 5 metres (16 feet) tall, with branch-like hands dramatically reaching out. A less menacing Groot, a pop culture icon from the Marvel movie, wears an inviting smile.

It opened on May 1, and the next day got a surprise boost from afar when “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn tweeted photographs of the statues.

Roughly a thousand people now visit each week, mostly locals under age 30, officials say.

Jose Luis Venero, a Peruvian biologist and wetlands expert, said snapping selfies with the statues is fine, but he really wants visitors to walk away having learned the vital role wetlands play as habitat for birds and bees as well as cleaning water and preventing floods.

Some 58 bird species build their nests at this wetland, including the yellow-crowned night heron, one of many that migrate from the southeastern United States. These herons have been spotted four times recently at the rejuvenated wetland.

“Wetlands are the airports of migratory birds, where no one shows a passport upon landing,” Venero said. “If we don’t care for these wetlands, many of these migratory birds could go extinct.”

 

Previous story
The sea, the sea: Chanel creates beach to cap Paris season
Next story
Fall concert series from Central Music Festival brings a profusion of roots sounds

Just Posted

Hwy 2 south of Red Deer reopened

Hwy 2 between Crossfield and Bowden closed overnight because of multi-vehicle collision

Lacombe and District Performing Arts Festival receives $10,000 from City of Lacombe

Grant will allow majority of performances to be at the LMC

UPDATE: Lacombe Fire reports 1 dead after collision between semi and pickup near Lacombe

Emergency crews dealt with a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2

Red Deer sends snow-clearing help to Calgary

Red Deer is lending a hand – or in this case –… Continue reading

RDC — and the Red Deer-area — are adapting to energy efficiencies

Sustainability-minded “kids are coming” and everybody needs to adapt, says RDC’s president

VIDEO: De Wit scores twice, Red Deer Rebels win fourth straight

Brandon Hagel adds three assists and leads WHL with 13 points

French police nab convict in helicopter prison break

PARIS — Three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from a French… Continue reading

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario convenience stores

TORONTO — Allowing the display and advertising of vaping products in thousands… Continue reading

Recounts in N.B. that could influence which party controls legislature

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Recounts are being held today in two New… Continue reading

Canada can claim at least partial success of progressive agenda in USMCA

OTTAWA — Was Canada’s pursuit of a “progressive” trade agenda a help… Continue reading

Survey: US companies added a healthy 230,000 jobs last month

WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added a robust 230,000 jobs in September, a… Continue reading

Hands off: Canada to sign international moratorium on High Arctic fishing

Canada is to join more than a dozen countries Wednesday in signing… Continue reading

Trudeau affirms China trade aspirations after USMCA’s ‘non-market’ requirement

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is committed to pursuing… Continue reading

Snow kidding: Calgarians slog through streets after heavy, wet snowfall

CALGARY — The morning commute proved difficult in Calgary after a dump… Continue reading

Most Read