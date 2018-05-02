Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video

LOS ANGELES — A man has been charged with trying to extort money from Kevin Hart by threatening to release video he secretly shot of the actor and comedian with a woman in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Jonathan Jackson Wednesday with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter.

Jackson is jailed on $100,000 bail. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can comment.

Prosecutors say he tried to extort an undisclosed amount from Hart in August then tried to sell the video to celebrity news websites.

Attorney Lisa Bloom said in September that someone secretly filmed “bedroom images” of her client Montia Sabbag with Hart in a hotel suite.

Hart had apologized to his wife and kids what he called a “bad error in judgment.”

