Police say one person suffered life-threatening stab wounds after a series of brawls at a Pusha T concert in Toronto Tueday night. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Man in life-threatening condition following attack at Pusha T concert, police say

TORONTO — Police say one person suffered life-threatening stab wounds following a series of brawls at a Pusha T concert in Toronto last night.

Toronto Police spokesman Const. David Hopkinson says two others were treated in hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and three more declined to receive any medical treatment for their injuries.

He declined to give any identifying information about those injured, but said the person who was stabbed showed up at hospital on his own.

Hopkinson says the alleged assaults started when someone rushed the stage at the Danforth Music Hall at about 10 p.m..

He says the stage was cleared, during which time several people were injured.

Hopkinson says other fights were going on concurrently.

The incident is under investigation, and Hopkinson says officers have no idea how many people were involved.

Previous story
Michael B. Jordan, now a Hollywood heavyweight, punches up
Next story
‘Dancing With the Stars’ no longer hopping for ABC

Just Posted

Curling and drinking go ‘hand in hand,’ says Red Deer rink manager

Drunken behaviour shocks curlers

Minor injuries in Penhold collision

RCMP are investigating

Oil price plunge sends ripples through global economy

FRANKFURT — A sharp drop in the price of oil is sending… Continue reading

Pot users know driving high is bad, but many of them do it anyway, survey finds

OTTAWA — Almost two-thirds of Canadians who have smoked pot know they… Continue reading

Fort McMurray fire showed animal care gaps during natural disasters: researcher

CALGARY — A Calgary researcher says the Fort McMurray wildfire in 2016… Continue reading

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce

NEW YORK — Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people… Continue reading

Oilers top Sharks 4-3 in OT in Hitchcock’s 1st game as coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers responded the… Continue reading

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse pondering options ahead of season

TORONTO — Heading into an important season, Canadian sprint star Andre De… Continue reading

‘Dancing With the Stars’ no longer hopping for ABC

NEW YORK — The dance floor is thinning over at ABC. The… Continue reading

Man in life-threatening condition following attack at Pusha T concert, police say

TORONTO — Police say one person suffered life-threatening stab wounds following a… Continue reading

Ikea to cut 7,500 jobs as customer behaviour changes

COPENHAGEN — Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea says it is cutting 7,500… Continue reading

Laine’s hat trick lifts Winnipeg Jets to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER — Eighteen games into the season and Winnipeg Jets right-winger Patrik… Continue reading

Peterson, Luff lead Kings to 2-0 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS — Teammates and friends in the minors, Los Angeles Kings… Continue reading

Most Read