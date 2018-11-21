Man in life-threatening condition following attack at Pusha T concert, police say

Police say one person suffered life-threatening stab wounds after a series of brawls at a Pusha T concert in Toronto Tueday night. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

TORONTO — Police say one person suffered life-threatening stab wounds following a series of brawls at a Pusha T concert in Toronto last night.

Toronto Police spokesman Const. David Hopkinson says two others were treated in hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and three more declined to receive any medical treatment for their injuries.

He declined to give any identifying information about those injured, but said the person who was stabbed showed up at hospital on his own.

Hopkinson says the alleged assaults started when someone rushed the stage at the Danforth Music Hall at about 10 p.m..

He says the stage was cleared, during which time several people were injured.

Hopkinson says other fights were going on concurrently.

The incident is under investigation, and Hopkinson says officers have no idea how many people were involved.