In this Oct. 2, 2014, file photo, teams play at the “Field of Dreams” during a fall tournament in Dyersville, Iowa. Austin Pape, of Dyersville, accused of driving onto and damaging the baseball field made famous by the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” has changed his plea to guilty. Dubuque County court records say Pape entered the plea Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, the day his trial was to begin on a felony charge of criminal mischief. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13. (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

Man pleads guilty to ‘Field of Dreams’ site vandalism

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A man accused of driving onto and damaging the eastern Iowa baseball field made famous by the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” has changed his plea to guilty.

Dubuque County court records say 21-year-old Austin Pape, of Dyersville, entered the plea Monday, the day his trial was to begin on a felony charge of criminal mischief. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Investigators say Pape acknowledged driving onto the field Jan. 22. Court records say the owner estimated the damage at more than $5,500. The vehicle left deep gashes in the field and damaged sprinklers.

The field sits just outside Dyersville, which is 140 miles (220 kilometres) northeast of Des Moines. Thousands of people visit the property every year, running around the bases and walking to the surrounding cornfields.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Reveen returns to Red Deer
Next story
Thousands of fans request grand jury probe of Prince’s death

Just Posted

RCMP on scene of collision near Rimbey

Hwy 53 down to one lane at collision scene

Is the fate of Red Deer’s Parsons House solely in the hands of the province?

Demolition of old police station next door to begin this fall

Fundraiser to help keep kids warm in Blackfalds

Community Warmth Fall Fundraiser

Piper Creek Foundation gets a new name

Red Deer subsidized housing program for seniors

Reveen returns to Red Deer

Presented by Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital

WATCH: Red Deer students take part in annual run

Dawe/St. Pat’s Run reaches 40th anniversary

Uber driver suing Bucs’ QB Winston over groping incident

PHOENIX — A female Uber driver in Arizona is suing Tampa Bay… Continue reading

Thousands of fans request grand jury probe of Prince’s death

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of Prince fans are asking federal authorities to open… Continue reading

Man pleads guilty to ‘Field of Dreams’ site vandalism

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A man accused of driving onto and damaging the… Continue reading

Rafael Nadal to skip tournaments in Asia because of bad knee

MADRID — Rafael Nadal says he will not play in upcoming tournaments… Continue reading

Canadian crabs with bad attitude threaten coastal Maine ecosystem

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Canadians are known as friendly folks, but these crabby… Continue reading

UK lawmakers: ‘Wild West’ cryptocurrencies need regulation

LONDON — British lawmakers have backed calls for greater regulation of cryptocurrencies… Continue reading

Proposed class action lawsuit on trailing commissions filed against CIBC

TORONTO — A class action lawsuit regarding trailing commissions paid to discount… Continue reading

Saskatchewan family reunited with dog that bolted during July 2017 farm visit

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — A family in Moose Jaw, Sask., is overjoyed… Continue reading

Most Read