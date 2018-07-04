Many Red Deer-area artists are featured in First Friday gallery openings in July

Organized Chaos, a painting by Donna Gallant, is showing in an exhibit at the Kiwanis Gallery at the downtown Red Deer Public Library. (Contributed image).

Works from a diverse array of Central Alberta artists can be seen during Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings in July.

Group shows are on at the Harris Warke Gallery (artists Daylen Chupik, Gavin Peterson and Devin Chambers), as well as the A+ Art Gallery (Unit 203, 4919-49th St.), which is exhibiting the creations of 25 local artists.

Both galleries have official openings on First Friday, July 6 — and so does the Red Deer museum, which is continuing to show works by Joane Cardinal-Schubert.

The Kiwanis Gallery, operated by the Red Deer Arts Council at the Red Deer public library, is displaying Close Up, paintings by Donna Gallant, and has a First Friday reception, as well.

For more information about the shows and reception times, visit www.reddeerartscouncil.ca.