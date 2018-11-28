More than three decades after ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ hit shelves, Canadian literary great Margaret Atwood is writing a sequel to the timely dystopian tale, which she says is partly inspired by ‘the world we’ve been living in.’ File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Margaret Atwood writing sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

TORONTO — More than three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit shelves, Canadian literary great Margaret Atwood is writing a sequel to the timely dystopian tale, which she says is partly inspired by “the world we’ve been living in.”

“The Testaments” will be published “across the English-speaking world” on Sept. 10, 2019, Toronto-based publisher McClelland & Stewart said Wednesday.

First released in 1985, “The Handmaid’s Tale” was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize and won a Governor General’s Award with its look at a totalitarian society in which women are treated as a property of the state. Eight million copies have been sold globally in the English language.

The story inspired the hit Emmy Award-winning series of the same name, starring Elisabeth Moss as protagonist Offred, who is enslaved in a commander’s household and forced to bear children for him and his infertile wife.

The series, which debuted in 2017 and airs on Bravo in Canada and Hulu in the United States, is shot in Toronto and has helped push the book back onto the New York Times bestseller list. Other cast members include English actor Joseph Fiennes as the commander, and Amanda Brugel of Pointe Claire, Que., as a prominent household servant in the Republic of Gilead.

“The Testaments” is set 15 years after Offred’s final scene in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and is narrated by three female characters, said McClelland & Stewart.

“Dear Readers: Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything!” Atwood, who lives in Toronto, said Wednesday in a statement.

“The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has been touted as an eerily prescient cautionary tale as protests and marches about the rollback of women’s rights have unfolded in various parts of the world since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The TV series, which is now filming its third season, has also inspired some protesters to wear the signature red hooded cloaks and white bonnets of the characters in public as a symbol of female empowerment and resistance.

McClelland & Stewart says “The Testaments” is not connected to the TV series.

“As the enormous recent success of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has reminded us, Margaret Atwood is one of the greatest writers and most relevant thinkers of our time,” Kristin Cochrane, CEO of Penguin Random House Canada, said in a statement.

“To return with her to Gilead is a rare gift, and all of us at Penguin Random House Canada and McClelland & Stewart are very proud to continue our long relationship with Margaret, and excited to publish this brilliant next chapter in a story that has captivated Canadian readers for decades.”

Previous story
Alessia Cara plans social media break, calls out nastiness of online fan culture
Next story
Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP have suspected serial sexual attacker in custody

Several women accosted in downtown

Red Deer is ready to howl at Raise the Woof

The season of giving for animal shelter

Salvation Army to accept debit, credit card kettle donations in Red Deer

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is going high-tech in Red… Continue reading

Rent report states $906 for one-bedrooms in Red Deer

An average one-bedroom in the City of Red Deer is $906 according… Continue reading

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

WASHINGTON — It was the kiss heard around the galaxy. Fifty years… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood writing sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

TORONTO — More than three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit shelves,… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardening aids popular among aging population

Age, accidents or illnesses can rob people of their mobility and or… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Dustin Brown scores in overtime as Los Angeles Kings beat Vancouver Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER — As far as Brock Boeser is concerned, the Vancouver Canucks… Continue reading

Alessia Cara plans social media break, calls out nastiness of online fan culture

TORONTO — Alessia Cara says she’s stepping away from her social media… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in December

A look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of… Continue reading

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Most Read