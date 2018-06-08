Marilyn Monroe statue near church draws some ire

HARTFORD, Conn. — Marilyn Monroe’s rear is getting some leers in Connecticut.

A 26-foot statue of the iconic actress has been placed in a Stamford park across the street from a church, which is getting a full view of her behind. It depicts the famous scene from the 1955 movie “The Seven Year Itch” where Monroe holds down her dress as air blows up from a subway grate.

The back of the statue showing her underwear faces the First Congregational Church of Stamford. The Advocate newspaper reports some passers-by said it was disrespectful to the church.

The statue by artist Seward Johnson was put up Monday as part of a public art display. Church member Maureen Matthews says it’s sure to spark conversation when worshippers return Sunday.

