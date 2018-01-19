Mark Wahlberg reportedly made over $4 million more than Michelle Williams for ‘All the Money in the World’

Michelle Williams was reportedly paid eight times less than Mark Wahlberg for her Golden Globe-nominated performance in “All the Money in the World.”

Williams was paid $625,000 for her work, according to The Hollywood Reporter, while her male co-star took home $5 million.

In the film, Williams and Wahlberg have nearly equal screen time, according to Vulture.

The THR report was part of a larger story about actresses who are beginning to have conversations with each other about their compensations to strengthen their salary negotiations.

The news comes just over a week after it was revealed that Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for the scenes he had to reshoot for the film, while the “Manchester by the Sea” actress received less than $1,000.

Wahlberg donated his additional salary to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Williams’ name and the William Morris Endeavor, the agency that represents both actors, donated an additional $500,000.

Williams and Wahlberg were compensated for their time spent reshooting scenes from the movie with Christopher Plummer when the film’s director, Ridley Scott, decided to replace Kevin Spacey amid the multiple sexual assault allegations made against the actor.

Previous story
The Second City expands comedy classes for teens with autism

Just Posted

WATCH: Property taxes in Red Deer will go up 2.02 per cent in 2018

City council passes a “tough” budget that maintains most service levels

Red Deer councillor balks at city getting stuck with more provincial funding responsibilities

Volunteer Central seeks municipal funding after being cut off by FCSS

Olds chicken barn burns to the ground, no livestock harmed

More than 100,000 chickens were saved as fire crews prevent the blaze from spreading

Bear video meant to promote conservation: zoo owner

Discovery Wildlife Park says it will look at other ways to promote its conservation message

Red Deer’s Soundhouse closing its doors on Record Store Day

The owners of The Soundhouse want to shut down their store on… Continue reading

NorAm Western Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships begin in Red Deer

The biggest cross-country skiing competition in Red Deer’s history is underway. Nearly… Continue reading

In photos: Get ready for Western Canadian Championships

Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 start… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Mark Wahlberg reportedly made over $4 million more than Michelle Williams for ‘All the Money in the World’

    Michelle Williams was reportedly paid eight times less than Mark Wahlberg for…

  • The Second City expands comedy classes for teens with autism

    Chicago’s renowned sketch comedy club The Second City has expanded its class…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month