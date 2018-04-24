Masseuse accuses Marvel’s Stan Lee of fondling himself

CHICAGO — A Chicago masseuse is suing Marvel Comic’s Stan Lee, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour during two massages in 2017.

Maria Carballo filed the lawsuit Monday seeking more than $50,000 in punitive damages and attorney fees from the 95-year-old writer and artist.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Lee’s attorney, Jonathan Freund, called the lawsuit “a shakedown” and says Lee denies the allegations.

Carballo also filed a complaint with Chicago police, who are investigating.

According to the complaint, Lee fondled himself during the first massage and moaned so much during the second that Carballo stopped the treatment. Lee stood up and angrily demanded Carballo keep massaging him.

The complaint also says Carballo was massaging Lee with her feet when he grabbed her foot and touched it to his genitals.

Previous story
TV’s ‘Homeland’ feels challenge of competing with real world
Next story
Red Deer library show: Ode to colourful pioneer, Cougar Annie

Just Posted

Red Deer boat launches closed due to rising water levels

More thawing ice and snow means a higher Red Deer River and… Continue reading

Candles, flowers, messages of support at scene of Toronto van attack

TORONTO — Candles, flowers and messages of support are being left this… Continue reading

Sentencing hearing for second-degree murder in woman’s online beating death

WINNIPEG — A sentencing hearing is underway for a teenager who pleaded… Continue reading

Canadian firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

OTTAWA — The co-founders of a Canadian company at the centre of… Continue reading

G7 ministers probe threats of ‘dark’ internet in wake of daylight van attack

TORONTO — Security ministers from the G7 countries are discussing how to… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

Toronto in mourning day after van attack left 10 dead, 15 injured

TORONTO — Shock gave way to grief in Toronto on Tuesday as… Continue reading

2 approaches to turning recycled materials into art

What have you not seen recycled into an art form? Everything from… Continue reading

How a small P.E.I. police force is using humour to charm the internet

KENSINGTON, P.E.I. — A police force in a tiny Prince Edward Island… Continue reading

Habana, World Cup winner & Springbok record-holder, retiring

Bryan Habana, the lightning-fast South Africa wing and World Cup winner with… Continue reading

Canadians head home after U-17 soccer tournament called off due to violence

Canada coach Bev Priestman was preparing her team for a game Sunday… Continue reading

TV’s ‘Homeland’ feels challenge of competing with real world

WASHINGTON — Members of the cast of TV’s “Homeland” call it “spy… Continue reading

As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Indigenous practices have driven growth of South Okanagan’s wine history and agricultural influence

Opioid treatment gap in Medicare: methadone clinics

One in three older Americans with Medicare drug coverage is prescribed opioid… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month