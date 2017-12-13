Memorabilia from Neil Young on display at Calgary’s National Music Centre

A vintage 1970s guitar owned by Neil Young and Bruce Cockburn’s politically charged lyric books are on display as part of a new exhibition at Calgary’s National Music Centre.

Organizers of the space, which is part of Studio Bell, say they’ve launched a tribute to Canadian musicians who recently received honours for their contributions to music.

The showcase features personal items and instruments from the latest inductees to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

Among the highlights is Young’s Epiphone acoustic guitar, which was used to write the song “Natural Beauty” from his 1992 album “Harvest Moon.” Cockburn’s lyrics include ideas for his defining 1980s songs “If I Had a Rocket Launcher” and “If a Tree Falls.”

Other items include conga drums from a member of French-Canadian rock band Beau Dommage and a handwritten note penned by songwriter Stephane Venne recalling his experience writing “Hey Friend, Say Friend,” which won an international theme song contest for Expo ‘67.

Items from country hall of famers Paul Brandt and Harvey Gold are also included in the showcase.

The National Music Centre says the exhibit continues until fall 2018.