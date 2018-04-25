Ronan Farrow, left, and Mia Farrow attend the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mia Farrow didn’t want daughter Dylan to speak out about Woody Allen abuse allegation

Mia Farrow admits she initially hoped her daughter would stay silent about the alleged abuse she suffered from her adoptive father, Woody Allen.

Farrow, 73, says her daughter Dylan was “so brave” to come forward with her story, even though the actress says she “didn’t really want her to” at the time.

“I just wanted it all to go away,” Farrow told Variety. “I did not want to resurrect — it was a horrible chapter for all of us, but I also understood and respected that she needed to do that and she wanted to be part of the Me Too movement and have her voice heard.”

Allen is accused of molesting Dylan — who the director adopted during his relationship with Farrow, who had adopted her as a baby — in 1992 when she was 7 years old.

The allegation was investigated by Connecticut officials and a prosecutor found probable cause to press charges, but charges were never filed against Allen.

Allen, 82, has denied the allegation for years.

Dylan, now 32, came forward with her claims against Allen for the first time publicly in 2014 with a written letter published by The New York Times.

She has reiterated her allegation multiple times since, and wrote a piece for the Los Angeles Times last year questioning why Allen has been “spared” during the #MeToo movement.

Farrow, who spoke to Variety at the Time 100 gala on Tuesday, told the outlet she’s “so proud” of her daughter for speaking out.

Several cast members from Allen’s upcoming film “A Rainy Day in New York” — Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Hall and Griffin Newman — each vowed to donate their salaries from the movie to charities supporting women.

Multiple actors, meanwhile, have recently said they won’t work with Allen again, including Michael Caine, Colin Firth and Mira Sorvino.

Farrow said Tuesday it’s “up to the individual” to decide if they want to work with Allen.

“It doesn’t affect me one way or the other,” she told Variety, saying she never had “strong feelings about that.”

“I think I would if it was a dear friend, I don’t think a dear friend would do that because they would know what the family has been through and what he did there, but for other people I just don’t expect that they know or care.”

Previous story
Time magazine honours sex assault survivors and women at gala
Next story
Musicians to raise funds for Waffle House shooting victims

Just Posted

Alberta premier unhappy with Suzuki honorary degree but defends academic freedom

EDMONTON — Premier Rachel Notley says she does not agree with the… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake wants to create year-round tourist season

Public open house and workshops held May 10-12

Historical bylaws show a different Lacombe

Staff combed through records to find hundreds of outdated bylaws still on the books

Gravel companies facing fee increase

Red Deer County considering raising levy charged to gravel companies for road repairs

Excessive dog poop on Blackfalds ball diamonds frustrates town

Melting snow in Blackfalds uncovered ball diamonds full of dog poop, frustrating… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

Third person charged in crime spree through Sundre, Rocky Mountain House, Sylvan Lake

Charges have been laid against a Red Deer man connected to an… Continue reading

Poll: Advocate readers support Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Red Deer Advocate readers want the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion to be… Continue reading

Celebrate all women this Mother’s Day in Central Alberta

A breakfast fundraiser is scheduled May 12 in Lacombe

Photo: Poplar Ridge Grade 6 class learn about newspapers

Red Deer Advocate editor Crystal Rhyno visited the school on Wednesday

A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

They came in as a pair and they had to go as… Continue reading

‘The Heat’ doc examines gender barriers for top female chefs

TORONTO — In making a documentary about top female chefs, Toronto filmmaker… Continue reading

Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

NEW YORK — Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner… Continue reading

US stocks mostly fall in wobbly trading as costs, rates rise

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are wobbling and trading mostly lower Wednesday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month