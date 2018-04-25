Mia Farrow didn’t want daughter Dylan to speak out about Woody Allen abuse allegation

Ronan Farrow, left, and Mia Farrow attend the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mia Farrow admits she initially hoped her daughter would stay silent about the alleged abuse she suffered from her adoptive father, Woody Allen.

Farrow, 73, says her daughter Dylan was “so brave” to come forward with her story, even though the actress says she “didn’t really want her to” at the time.

“I just wanted it all to go away,” Farrow told Variety. “I did not want to resurrect — it was a horrible chapter for all of us, but I also understood and respected that she needed to do that and she wanted to be part of the Me Too movement and have her voice heard.”

Allen is accused of molesting Dylan — who the director adopted during his relationship with Farrow, who had adopted her as a baby — in 1992 when she was 7 years old.

The allegation was investigated by Connecticut officials and a prosecutor found probable cause to press charges, but charges were never filed against Allen.

Allen, 82, has denied the allegation for years.

Dylan, now 32, came forward with her claims against Allen for the first time publicly in 2014 with a written letter published by The New York Times.

She has reiterated her allegation multiple times since, and wrote a piece for the Los Angeles Times last year questioning why Allen has been “spared” during the #MeToo movement.

Farrow, who spoke to Variety at the Time 100 gala on Tuesday, told the outlet she’s “so proud” of her daughter for speaking out.

Several cast members from Allen’s upcoming film “A Rainy Day in New York” — Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Hall and Griffin Newman — each vowed to donate their salaries from the movie to charities supporting women.

Multiple actors, meanwhile, have recently said they won’t work with Allen again, including Michael Caine, Colin Firth and Mira Sorvino.

Farrow said Tuesday it’s “up to the individual” to decide if they want to work with Allen.

“It doesn’t affect me one way or the other,” she told Variety, saying she never had “strong feelings about that.”

“I think I would if it was a dear friend, I don’t think a dear friend would do that because they would know what the family has been through and what he did there, but for other people I just don’t expect that they know or care.”