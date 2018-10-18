Michael Buble told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he is not planning on retiring anytime soon. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Michael Buble shuts down rumours of retirement from music

LOS ANGELES — Michael Buble is shutting down rumours that he’s going to retire from music, saying he was misquoted in a recent interview.

Buble told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he is not planning on retiring anytime soon. He disputes an Oct. 13 interview published in the Daily Mail that said he would quit music after the release of his upcoming album “Love,” due Nov. 16.

The report suggested the Grammy-winning singer was stepping away from music for good following his son Noah’s cancer battle, but Buble said the story is false.

“I’ll keep going until the news of my death comes out, which will probably be fake too,” he said with a chuckle. “At that point, you’re really famous now. Things are really going well on this record. Buble is hanging with Elvis. … Buble and Elvis having fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches together.”

The Canadian singer took a two-year break from public life to spend time with his family before recording his eighth studio album. He and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, have two sons, Elias and Noah, together and welcomed a baby girl named Vida Amber Betty in July.

The singer said he learned about the report after receiving text messages from a couple friends. In reply to his friends, he told them: “Consider the source.”

Buble called the Daily Mail report “negative energy.” As a public figure, he said he understands it comes with the territory but still doesn’t want to deal with it.

“I’m not strong enough to deal with it, so I don’t deal with it,” he said. “By the way, those friends that wrote me, I said to them ‘Thank you so much for caring about my well-being. Do me a favour, don’t share it with me. Send me pictures of your kids and tell me how you’re doing, because I much rather know about that.’”

Buble is known for his critically-acclaimed albums “Come Fly with Me” and “Caught in the Act.”

By The Associated Press

