Mike Myers pulls out Austin Powers song on L.A. stage with Mac DeMarco

TORONTO — It was a veritable smorgasbord of Canadiana as comedian Mike Myers surprised Los Angeles concertgoers by slipping into his Austin Powers persona.

The Scarborough, Ont.-native jumped onto stage on Sunday night during a set by Crowded House frontman Neil Finn and his son Liam. The backing band included British Columbia native Mac DeMarco.

Myers, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with “Canada,” performed a rendition of “BBC,” a song made famous in his 1997 film “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.”

Clips were posted on the Instagram page for Largo, the club which hosted the concert, with a message saying the performance “brought the house down.”

Myers has been stepping back into his comedy persona more frequently in recent months.

He played Austin Powers’ arch nemesis Dr. Evil on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show, and showed up on Jimmy Kimmel as Donald Trump’s personal physician Harold Bornstein.

Previous story
Markle had a Hollywood-but-humble youth before royalty rang

Just Posted

N.B. officials caution people to treat contaminated floodwaters as hazardous

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — People in flood-stricken parts of New Brunswick are… Continue reading

Air quality concerns in Ponoka-area can be voiced on May 17

PAMZ is considering air-quality monitoring sites

15-year-old girl charged with attempted murder in stabbing of police officer

HALIFAX — A 15-year-old girl is facing a charge of attempted murder… Continue reading

Updated: Mobile supervised consumption site clears first hurdle at Red Deer council

A supervised consumption site may be in Red Deer’s future after council… Continue reading

Actors hired to pose as Ontario Tory supporters outside leaders’ debate

TORONTO — Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservatives spent part of their… Continue reading

WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Red Deerians living on the north side of the city are about… Continue reading

15-year-old girl charged with attempted murder in stabbing of police officer

HALIFAX — A 15-year-old girl is facing a charge of attempted murder… Continue reading

B.C.’s James Paxton relishes no-hitting the Blue Jays on Canadian soil

TORONTO — James Paxton lifted his arms in triumph and hugged each… Continue reading

Five Things To Know: Canadian pitcher James Paxton’s no-hitter

TORONTO — Mariners pitcher James Paxton threw a no-hitter to lead Seattle… Continue reading

Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open

ROME — Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s Italian Open, saying… Continue reading

Markle had a Hollywood-but-humble youth before royalty rang

By Andrew Dalton And Marcela Isaza THE ASSOCIATED PRESS LOS ANGELES —… Continue reading

Walmart rushes into India, paying $16B for stake in Flipkart

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is breaking into India’s massive and growing consumer… Continue reading

The Latest: EU chief: US lost vigour as international actor

TEHRAN, Iran — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s decision to pull… Continue reading

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocks Afghanistan, Pakistan

KABUL — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked Afghanistan and various parts of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month