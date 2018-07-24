Montreal filmmaker Harry Gulkin, known for ‘Lies My Father Told Me,’ dies at 90

Montreal-born filmmaker Harry Gulkin, best known for the 1975 movie, ”Lies My Father Told Me,” is being remembered as a passionate, generous and funny man who was a great defender of the film industry.

Gulkin died Monday of pneumonia at the age of 90.

Johanne Larue of SODEC, a Quebec government arts funding agency, knew Gulkin for more than 30 years and said he was a very colourful character who loved life.

“He was a passionate, generous man, who took to heart all the projects that fell in his lap,” said Larue in an emotional interview.

She first met Gulkin when he taught her screenwriting while she attended a Montreal university in the 1980s.

“He knew how to understand and defend (projects),” Larue added. “He was a great orator, like a lawyer defending a cause.”

Gulkin joined SODEC in 1987 and spent 20 years there. He and Larue, 56, often worked together on film projects.

She said Gulkin was adamant about putting the reality of anglophone Quebecers on the screen.

“Usually many people, when they shoot in English, these films become Canadian or they become American look-alikes,” she said. “But Harry’s productions were truly about the experiences of anglophone Quebecers … (and) I think that’s the most important thing that he gave us.”

Larue teared up when she described Gulkin as ”a unique and incredibly funny guy.”

“Lies My Father Told Me,” which follows a young boy’s close friendship with his Jewish grandfather in the 1920s, picked up a Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Gulkin also received a special Genie award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television in 2008.

His daughter, Cathy Gulkin, 63, said in an email, “It’s said that every successful woman has a supportive and encouraging father behind her,” she wrote. “And my dad was both those things.”

She said he let her know she could be anything she wanted to be when she grew up.

When she announced at age seven she wanted to be an astronomer, he went out and bought her several books about the stars and planets.

“When I lost my way a little in my early 20s, he took me aside and read me the riot act,” she recalled.

“He demanded to know what career I was going to pursue and I blurted out “filmmaker,” which she became.

Peter Rakobowchuk , The Canadian Press

Previous story
A hurricane sends Kenny Chesney on a new musical mission
Next story
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard facing three sex offence charges in Toronto

Just Posted

Red Deer property crime numbers lowest in five years

City and RCMP release 2018 second quarter crime statistics Tuesday

Fishing hooks and lures a danger for aquatic birds

A reminder during fishing season in Central Alberta

Industrial, commercial expansion of Springbrook could mean up to 500 new jobs

Close to 500 jobs, a community facility and shops may be added… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake father charged with sexual exploitation

Google reported child porn to Canadian authorities

No big rush for Red Deer cannabis store applications

Eleven submissions made, so far

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Way beyond recycling: How some Bay Area families are trying to get to zero waste

Anne-Marie Bonneau vowed to never again buy anything made of plastic after… Continue reading

Photo: Work continues on Gaetz Avenue/Hwy 2 interchange project

Look out for signs and detours in place as construction continues near… Continue reading

International Olympic Committee executive says Calgary checks many 2026 boxes

CALGARY — An International Olympic Committee executive says hosting the 2026 Winter… Continue reading

Ottawa looking at stricter handgun controls to stem violence, Goodale says

OTTAWA — The federal government is prepared to consider tightening handgun laws,… Continue reading

Woman in fatal Texas teen love triangle loses court appeal

HOUSTON — A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal from a… Continue reading

U.S. appeals court rules 2nd Amendment allows open carry of guns

LOS ANGELES — A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Second… Continue reading

‘Little backpacks:’ GPS used to track nighthawks from northern Alberta to Brazil

EDMONTON — The whoosh of nighthawk wings is a familiar sound in… Continue reading

Montreal filmmaker Harry Gulkin, known for ‘Lies My Father Told Me,’ dies at 90

Montreal-born filmmaker Harry Gulkin, best known for the 1975 movie, ”Lies My… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month