N.S. rapper, singer-songwriter lead nominations for East Coast Music Awards

Nominees were announced for the East Coast Music Awards. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

CHARLOTTETOWN — A rapper and singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia, along with Polaris prize winner Jeremy Dutcher of New Brunswick’s Tobique First Nation, lead this year’s nominations for the East Coast Music Awards.

Hip hop hitmaker Classified, of Enfield, N.S., leads the pack with seven nominations, while Halifax’s Ben Caplan nabbed six nominations.

Dutcher, who was raised partly on the Tobique First Nation, picked up five nods.

Dutcher won the 2018 Polaris Music Prize last September for his album “Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa,” which is performed in the Wolastoq language.

Indie rock groups the Fortunate Ones of St. John’s, N.L., Hillsburn of Halifax, and Paper Lions of Charlottetown all received four nominations, while Halifax electronic pop group Neon Dreams also garnered four.

The awards will be handed out in Charlottetown from May 1 to 5.