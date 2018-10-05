NBC’s Chuck Todd says media must grapple with Trump in 2020

NEW YORK — NBC’s Chuck Todd, who is running a “Meet the Press” film festival this weekend, says news executives are going to have to discuss before the 2020 election the extent to which President Donald Trump will dominate their coverage.

Trump has proven, both in his 2016 campaign and presidency, the ability to crowd other stories out of the news. He’s been great for the television news business: Fox News Channel and MSNBC are routinely two of the most-watched cable networks each week.

But with the likelihood that Trump will keep up a running commentary on the Democrats’ nomination process — he’s already assigned a derisive nickname to one potential challenger — journalists will have to consider how much attention should be paid to it, said Todd, moderator of the 71-year-old Sunday public affairs show.

“As a sitting president, he’s going to disrupt things in a way we’re not used to seeing a sitting president do,” he said.

More immediately, Todd said he’s curious to find out the extent to which political changes ushered in by Trump will affect contests throughout the country during the midterm elections.

Before Trump, conventional wisdom held that candidates needed to move to the centre to appeal to as many people as possible in order to win general elections. Trump has instead concentrated on keeping a base of supporters happy, he said.

“Painting in bright colours creates the enthusiasm,” he said.

He will be closely watching the race for Florida governor between Trump supporter Ron DeSantis and liberal Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, for example. If Gillum can stay on the left and win “the swingiest swing state in the country,” that could be a sign that the idea of moderating views to win might not always be the best strategy, he said.

Todd’s “Meet the Press” film festival in Washington is the second of what he hopes becomes an annual event. The idea is to support documentarians who are making films on newsy topics; among the 23 films to be featured this weekend are ones on sexual abuse, climate change, voting rights, religion and immigration.

The event takes place Sunday and Monday at the Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema, with Todd and NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, Craig Melvin, Kasie Hunt, Kristen Welker and Harry Smith among those moderating discussions. Most films will be available to see digitally through NBC News for a month, and Todd said he hopes to hold later events in New York and Los Angeles.

Todd said the “Meet the Press” festival is a good way to honour shorter documentaries, whose filmmakers often feel overlooked at festivals that pay attention to longer pieces.

“Sometimes 90 minutes is too much,” he said. “You can make your point in 30 to 40 minutes.”

He feels the event is an important brand extension for “Meet the Press,” offering people access to deeper dives on issues than they are apt to see on news programs concentrating on up-to-the-minute news reports. The American Film Institute is collaborating on the event.

Previous story
The Situation gets 8-month sentence in federal tax case
Next story
‘Walking Dead’ star trades arc of weapons for arc of story

Just Posted

Rocktober wants to show minerals and gems rock

An event in Red Deer aims to show Central Albertans minerals and… Continue reading

Poll: Do you think Canada came out a winner in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement?

It came down to the 11th hour but Canada and the U.S.… Continue reading

PHOTO: Forging ahead to finish work on the Games plaza

Work is well underway on the 2019 Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza… Continue reading

Calgary Olympics would offer opportunies for Red Deer

Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games know-how could come in handy for Olympic organizers

Naked man spotted in Red Deer Thursday

A naked man was spotted in Red Deer Thursday morning. Red Deer… Continue reading

WATCH: Turkey Trot at Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer

Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer held its annual Turkey Trot… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad in all-shares white knight merger

CALGARY — Canada’s largest contract drilling company is moving to solidify its… Continue reading

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians gave his government a… Continue reading

New Brunswick still deadlocked after recounts confirm results in three ridings

FREDERICTON — The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer… Continue reading

All-party board orders conciliation, harassment training for Darshan Kang

OTTAWA — A one-time Liberal MP from Calgary is being ordered by… Continue reading

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway: Trudeau

WINDSOR, Ont. — Construction on a multibillion-dollar bridge touted as a key… Continue reading

Officers cleared in Ontario high-speed chase and crash that left two teens dead

TORONTO — No charges will be laid in a high-speed police chase… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad Drilling in friendly deal valued at $1 billion

CALGARY — Two of Canada’s largest oil and gas drillers have agreed… Continue reading

Danny Boyle to gather Britons on beaches to mark end of WWI

LONDON — Filmmaker Danny Boyle is urging thousands of people to gather… Continue reading

Most Read