Neil Patrick Harris salutes Canada with national anthem atop B.C. mountain

VANCOUVER — Neil Patrick Harris is bidding farewell to Canada in song.

The U.S. stage and screen star can be seen atop a British Columbia mountain singing a portion of “O Canada” in a video posted to Instagram.

Harris employs an emoji of the Canadian flag to say in the caption that he’s anxious to return to New York but “will miss the nature and majestic beauty of Canada.”

In the video, he tells viewers: “On this, my last weekend in Canada I take an amazing hike.” He then launches into song: “O Canada, our home and native land for the last two years.”

Harris has been in Vancouver to film his Netflix series, “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” based on the Lemony Snicket children’s books.

The Instagram post appeared Monday on his verified Instagram account, nph, where he also declares in the caption: ”Vancouver is extraordinary.”

He also announced on Twitter that his last day of filming would be Tuesday, May 8.

This is not the first time Harris has expressed his affection for the Great White North.

“I have always been a fan of Canada and Canadians in general,” Harris said in January 2017 conference call with reporters to promote the series.

“In the ’80s and ’90s, there was a long period of made-for-television movies based on true-life events and I did my share of them: I hacked up my parents with a wood maul, I was a serial arsonist, I got lost in a blizzard with my baby. And we filmed most of those in Canada.”

Harris added that he’s spent time in several Canadian cities and finds “the people uniformly kind, respectful.”

And Harris certainly appeared to embrace life in Vancouver while shooting the series.

He attended Vancouver’s pride parade, visited Grouse Mountain with his twins and husband David Burtka, and the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in Tofino.

“Good times,” Harris grins in his latest Instagram post, a vista filled with pine trees and mountain peaks behind him.

Previous story
Hockey comic Kelly Taylor leans on humour to heal after Humboldt tragedy

Just Posted

Red Deer County approves 2018 tax rates

Non-residential tax rate increases but residential and farmland rates stay the same

Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games planning on track, says organizer

But lots of volunteer spots left to fill

Pipeline plight: Carr confident feds will convince Kinder Morgan to proceed

OTTAWA — Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says he is absolutely certain… Continue reading

“Did we win our game?” Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

SASKATOON — Humboldt Bronco forward Kaleb Dahlgren remembers putting on his suit… Continue reading

WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Red Deerians living on the north side of the city are about… Continue reading

WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Red Deerians living on the north side of the city are about… Continue reading

Under pressure to clamp down on semi-automatics, Trudeau defers to police

OTTAWA — Police, not politicians, should decide what restrictions to place on… Continue reading

Jays closer Osuna charged with assault, placed on administrative leave

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been placed on administrative leave… Continue reading

‘A bear’s best friend:’ Alberta naturalist Charlie Russell dies at 76

An Alberta naturalist who lived with bears to learn that people are… Continue reading

‘Big Bang Theory’ set to end season with a highly anticipated wedding

TORONTO — “The Big Bang Theory” will finish its 11th season on… Continue reading

New Brunswick ‘on the way back to normalcy’ as floodwater slowly recedes

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Record-breaking floodwaters that have swamped homes, washed away… Continue reading

71st Cannes Film Festival opens with drama on screen and off

CANNES, France — The 71st Cannes Film Festival is opening with the… Continue reading

’Star Trek’ actor George Takei to discuss internment camps

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BOSTON — “Star Trek” actor George Takei (tuh-KAY’) is… Continue reading

Forsberg keeps scoring highlight-reel goals for Nashville; Predators take Game 6

WINNIPEG — P.K. Subban may have guaranteed a win in Game 6,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month