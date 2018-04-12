Former cast members of SCTV reunited at the U S Comedy Arts Festival Saturday night, March 6, 1999, in Aspen, Colo. From left front row are: Dave Thomas; Catherine O’Hara; Andrea Martin; Eugene Levy; and Martin Short. In the back row are Joe Flaherty, left, and Harold Ramis. (AP Photo/E Pablo Kosmicki)

Netflix plans ‘SCTV’ reunion with documentary from Martin Scorsese

TORONTO — Martin Scorsese and “SCTV” aren’t obvious bedfellows, but the grizzled New Yorker was so fascinated with the Canadian sketch comedy show that he wanted to make a documentary about its history, says one of its creators.

“He’s been an incredible fan since the early days,” said producer Andrew Alexander, who’s in the early stages of creating an unnamed project with Scorsese and Netflix that dives into the legendary TV show.

“He thinks there’s a cultural component to all of this — the influence this show’s had on so many comedic artists of today… This is something that came out of Canada, that had a huge influence on North American comedy.”

“SCTV,” or Second City Television, ran from 1976 to 1984 and helped launch the careers of many famed international comic legends, including the late John Candy and Harold Ramis. It was the place where hosers Bob and Doug McKenzie got their start, Candy’s smooth talker Johnny LaRue starred in Hollywood movie spoofs and Martin Short’s character Ed Grimley was refined before appearing on “Saturday Night Live.”

Netflix revealed Thursday that it’s bringing together “SCTV” cast members Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, Dave Thomas and Short in front of a live Toronto audience next month. The conversation will be moderated by Jimmy Kimmel.

Rick Moranis was also among the troupe, though he isn’t expected to appear at the reunion, which tapes at Toronto’s Elgin Theatre on May 13 at 3 p.m.

The “Goodfellas” director plans to take that footage he captures, pull out the best stuff, and incorporate it into a documentary that will debut on the streaming service at a later date.

Exactly how the final product will look isn’t certain yet.

“Martin Scorsese has a very specific kind of process with how he works — he starts to find the film as he goes along,” Alexander said.

“It’s shooting in segments and you sort of discover exactly what the film is going to be… It’s pulling together a lot of elements as he works.”

While Scorsese is best known for movies like “Taxi Driver” and “Casino,” he’s also directed a number of acclaimed documentaries, including “The Last Waltz,” the final concert of rock group the Band, and Bob Dylan’s “No Direction Home.”

“We had a meeting in New York over the weekend and he talked a lot about how “The King of Comedy” was influenced by “SCTV,” Alexander said, pointing to Scorsese’s 1982 film starring Robert De Niro and Jerry Lewis.

Plans have Scorsese regrouping with Alexander this summer to consider other elements of the documentary, which could include new sketches.

“A lot will come out of what we’re talking about at the live event,” he said.

“Maybe a film parody or two — something that’s sort of in (Scorsese’s) wheelhouse.”

Previous story
Cumberbatch to bring ‘Letters Live’ to NYC
Next story
Model Janice Dickinson tells jury Cosby raped her in 1982

Just Posted

Red Deer surgeon says joint replacement wait time improvement in Central Zone is artificial

A Red Deer surgeon says a recent study that shows joint replacement… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos coach had Sylvan Lake ties

Darcy Haugan’s uncle and other relatives from Sylvan Lake travelling to Humboldt for memorial service

Lacombe family wins dream home in STARS Air Ambulance lottery

Ever since their then nine-month-old daughter had to be flown by STARS… Continue reading

Stettler man charged with murder

James Hulkovich was found dead on April 6

Police dog hunts down suspect

Dog demonstrates tracking ability

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

WATCH: Red Deer Emergency dispatchers answer 400 calls every day

A 14-year veteran has been named Red Deer’s 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatcher of… Continue reading

Memorial for Humboldt Broncos to be held in Blackfalds

People looking for a way to express their grief after the Humboldt… Continue reading

Three men arrested, cocaine, crystal meth seized by Rocky Mountain House Mounties

Three men were arrested and cocaine, heroin and crystal meth were seized… Continue reading

Hockey moms urge Canadians to join Jersey Day: ‘We are all one team’

The message behind today’s campaign to support victims of the deadly Humboldt… Continue reading

Peterborough teen scores invite to royal wedding for charity work

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A fifteen-year-old southern Ontario girl has scored an invitation… Continue reading

FIFA asked to expand World Cup to 48 teams for Qatar in 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The governing body of South American soccer has… Continue reading

Drama in 200: Hughes DQd; Miller-Uibo wins women’s title

GOLD COAST, Australia — The expected duel between Olympic champions was a… Continue reading

Cumberbatch to bring ‘Letters Live’ to NYC

NEW YORK — Benedict Cumberbatch is back to reading passionate emotional letters… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month