New documentary tells stories of real-life people behind ‘Come From Away’

TORONTO — Stories from the people of Atlantic Canada who opened their arms to strangers in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks are being told in a new documentary.

Bell Media says it will premiere the HBO Canada production “You Are Here: A Come From Away Story” on Sept. 11, marking the 17th anniversary of the attacks.

The film takes a closer look at the hospitality shown by the citizens of Gander, N.L., to thousands of airline passengers and crew members stranded when U.S. airspace was closed. The experiences inspired the “Come From Away” musical, co-created by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

“You Are Here: A Come From Away Story” steps further into the lives of a select group of residents, including a couple who met during the incident, ultimately married and spent their honeymoon in Gander.

The documentary also interviewed community workers, police officers, local reporters and passengers who became part of the local history.

