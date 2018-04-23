New film explores the best Broadway musicals you never saw

NEW YORK — If you’ve never heard of lavish musicals like “The Bathrooms Are Coming” or “Diesel Dazzle” you’re not alone.

These industrial productions were meant for corporations to show to clients and they borrowed the talents of some of Broadway’s biggest names, including Tony-winning director Susan Stroman, who cut her teeth on them before hitting the big time

Now, a new documentary called “Bathtubs Over Broadway” allows audiences into this secret world.

Some who worked on industrial shows include Bob Fosse, Chita Rivera and songwriting duo John Kander and Fred Ebb, who wrote a musical for General Electric called “Go Fly a Kite” before tackling shows like “Chicago” and “Cabaret.”

