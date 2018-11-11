New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up

NEW YORK — The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is in place and will soon be strung with 50,000 lights as one of New York City’s star holiday attractions, a gift from a same-sex married couple.

The 72-foot-tall, 12-ton Norway spruce arrived on a flatbed trailer Saturday morning and was hoisted by a crane into a spot overlooking the Rockefeller skating rink. Millions of people are expected to visit the tree, which will stay up till Jan. 7.

Crowds will see the tree burst alive with 5 miles (8 kilometres) of LED multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star during a televised ceremony on Nov. 28.

The 75-year-old spruce came from Wallkill, 60 miles (96 kilometres) north of New York. It was donated by Lissette Gutierrez and her wife, Shirley Figueroa, from their home property. They nicknamed the tree “Shelby.”

“Now it’s not my tree, it’s the world’s tree; I’m so happy to be able to share her with everyone,” Figueroa said at Rockefeller Center on Saturday. “Millions of people will come to visit Shelby.”

Figueroa, 49, explained that she refers to the tree as “she” because “I felt she has a female spirit.”

Figueroa said that when she and Gutierrez bought their house, the previous owner said Rockefeller Center’s gardener had his eye on the tree. Gutierrez, 47, said she initially was reluctant to give up the spruce, but Figueroa convinced her.

Erik Pauze, the centre’s head gardener, also attended the ceremony. He cared for the tree over the summer, watering and feeding it compost tea as the couple watched outside their home.

After the tree is dismantled, it will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to help build housing.

The legacy of the famed New York holiday tree reaches back to Christmas Eve in 1931, during the Great Depression. Workers building Rockefeller Center pooled their money to buy a 20-foot tree they decorated with garland handmade by their families.

Two years later, Rockefeller Center officials made the tree an annual tradition, starting with the first lighting ceremony in 1933.

Previous story
Documentary to feature school backed by LeBron James

Just Posted

Red Deer pays tribute to fallen soldiers

Two Remembrance Day ceremonies took place in Red Deer Sunday

Remembrance Day services brought to Red Deer seniors

Many veterans and veteran widows can’t make it to Remembrance Day ceremonies due to old age

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

OTTAWA — A tightly packed crowd has gathered in the nation’s capital… Continue reading

A cost breakdown of Calgary hosting 2026 Winter Games should city bid and win

CALGARY — A quick look at estimated costs for Calgary and Canmore,… Continue reading

Eyes on Surrey, B.C., as it moves to replace RCMP with local police force

SURREY, B.C. — Anti-gang advocate Sukhi Sandhu says he will be watching… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

Hearses stand by as crews search for California fire victims

PARADISE, Calif. — With hearses standing by, crews stepped up the search… Continue reading

Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news

CHICAGO — Fish oil, vitamin D, novel drugs, new cholesterol guidelines: News… Continue reading

Canadians reflect on horror of First World War amid worries of today, tomorrow

OTTAWA — Spiritual leaders reflected on the horrors of the First World… Continue reading

Ottawa to encourage more countries to offer contraception, abortion: Bibeau

MONTREAL — Canada will continue to encourage other countries to offer more… Continue reading

Trudeau visits Vimy ahead of world leaders gathering to mark historic armistice

VIMY RIDGE, France — The iconic monument at Vimy Ridge served Saturday… Continue reading

Bizarro world: Midterms offer little clarity on fate of USMCA, tariff dispute

WASHINGTON — If the midterm elections were supposed to wipe clear the… Continue reading

Tsilhqot’in and Ottawa to sign financial deal as part of new relationship: chief

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — The leader of Canada’s first Indigenous group to… Continue reading

High school football team honours slain quarterback, breaks championship drought

WINNIPEG — A layer of snow covered the field as the St.… Continue reading

Most Read