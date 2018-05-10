Newfoundlanders call out Bourdain’s TV show for using ‘offensive’ nickname

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s TV show is discovering the danger of calling Newfoundlanders by a certain diminutive nickname many find offensive.

The Twitter account for CNN’s “Parts Unknown” used the term “newfie” in a promotional tweet for this week’s hotly anticipated episode on Newfoundland and Labrador.

This Sunday’s episode of Bourdain’s food and travel show features Newfoundland’s local cuisine and landscapes.

The official “Parts Unknown” account shared an article with Newfoundland-related books and local slang, saying “Embrace the Newfies as they are.”

Users were quick to jump on the use of the term that’s considered derogatory, with origins implying Newfoundlanders are unintelligent and lazy.

One man tweeted that “a fair portion of Newfoundlanders find the term ‘Newfie’ offensive” and said it was hard to understand why they used it “in an otherwise excellent article.”

The celebrity chef visited the province last fall, dining with local chefs on delicacies from moose meat, to authentic fish and chips.

Bourdain also visited French island of St. Pierre off the coast of the island, and embarked on cod fishing and moose hunting excursions.

Bourdain’s Instagram posts, including a photo of himself enjoying a seaside dinner in front of a bearskin rug with the caption “#newfoundland,” generated local excitement at the time.

As the airdate approaches, other locals are expressing their excitement for the showcase of Newfoundland’s food and culture.

