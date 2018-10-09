Artists nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Todd Rundgren, Devo, and John Prine. (Photo contributed)

Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks, who’s already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac, has been nominated for inclusion as a solo artist next year, along with other first-time nominees Def Leppard, Todd Rundgren, Devo, John Prine and Roxy Music.

Nine other artists are returning to the ballot for another try, including Janet Jackson, Radiohead and The Cure.

Generally, about five to seven nominees each year are voted into the hall, located in Cleveland, Ohio. Past inductees and industry experts vote on who gets in, and fans have a ballot, too. Winners are announced in December, with the 34th annual ceremony scheduled for March 29 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Nicks was inducted with Fleetwood Mac in 1998. But she’s maintained an active solo career, with her best-known songs coming in the 1980s, like “Edge of Seventeen,” ”Stand Back” and the Tom Petty duet, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

The highly polished metal of Def Leppard sold tons of CDs back in the 1980s, led by hits like “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Photograph.”

Rundgren has been overlooked through the years, despite 1970s-era hits like “Hello It’s Me,” ”I Saw the Light” and “We Gotta Get You a Woman,” and his track record as a producer of others’ work.

Devo attracted punk-era attention with their theory of deevolution and oddball cover of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” They also made hits of their own, including “Whip It” and “Beautiful World.”

The artsy British band Roxy Music is best known for their romantic hits “More Than This” and “Love is the Drug.” The country-folk artist Prine is a cancer survivor, with songs like “Angel From Montgomery” and the Iris DeMent duet “In Spite of Ourselves” in his discography. His new album, “The Tree of Forgiveness,” is a career highlight.

Rapper and actor LL Cool J and the German electronic band Kraftwerk each received their fifth nomination. The explosive Detroit band MC5 is back for a fourth try, as are the 1960s rockers the Zombies.

Jackson has been nominated the past three years in a row and Rufus (featuring Chaka Kahn) is also a three-time nominee. The Cure, Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine are back for a second try.

Fans can make their feelings known on rockhall.org starting Tuesday. The top five vote-getters will be included as a “fan’s ballot.”

HBO will broadcast the induction at a later date and SiriusXM will have a live simulcast.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

Just Posted

Salvation Army in Red Deer offers free Thanksgiving meal

The annual Thanksgiving feast at Red Deer’s Salvation Army not only provides… Continue reading

Alberta-based Sundial part of cannabis-related study for dementia

Can cannabis prove helpful for those with dementia? Central Alberta based Sundial… Continue reading

WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer… Continue reading

Red Deer mom donates Thanksgiving supplies to families to teach kindness to her children

Ten families in Central Alberta were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner this… Continue reading

Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search… Continue reading

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks, who’s already in the Rock and Roll… Continue reading

Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

WASHINGTON — Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis seeks to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange

EDMONTON — Marijuana company Aurora Cannabis Inc. has applied to list its… Continue reading

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed to 188,683 units in September

OTTAWA — The annual pace of Canadian housing starts in September slowed… Continue reading

Residents of Saint John, N.B., warned of possible flare-ups at Irving refinery

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Residents of a Saint John, N.B., neighbourhood that… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has been given an ambitious plan for… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Researchers hope rare find of wrecked whaler holds clues about sailors’ lives

CALGARY — Matthew Ayre was transcribing logbooks from British whaling ships in… Continue reading

Most Read