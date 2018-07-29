No friend zone for Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney in TV show

Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney will play romantic partners in a new TV series. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney are back together on screen, this time playing romantic partners in a new TV series.

The actors had starred as longtime pals on the big screen in 1997’s “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” They also were in the 2013 film “August: Osage County,” playing strangers to each other.

Roberts joked that it only took 30 years for her to get to portray Mulroney’s girlfriend, in Amazon’s “Homecoming.”

The series, a psychological thriller based on the podcast of the same name, debuts Nov. 2 on the streaming service. The cast also includes Bobby Cannavale and Stephan James.