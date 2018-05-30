North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame member coming to Red Deer

North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame member Patti Kusturok is coming to Red Deer for the first time for a concert. The Manitoba native will perform at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery June 13. Photo via Facebook

A North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame member is coming to Red Deer.

Métis Fiddler Patti Kusturok and her fiddle group – son Alex Kusturok and friend Jeremy Rusu will play at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery on June 13.

Kusturok said those attending the Kitchen Party concert can expect lively music that would make the audience want to tap their toes and clap their hands.

“Métis fiddle is based out of prairies around old time dances, with footwork, and it’s very lively,” she said.

“It’s meant for dancing so it’s got a lot of life.”

Kusturok started playing the fiddle since she was four, and was inducted in the hall of fame in 2016.

The Manitoba native is known for her effortless delivery of some of the traditional Canadian fiddle music of all time. She said the music from the Don Messer TV show days will remind people of the good ol’ times.

The group will also perform original tunes keeping in line with the same style of music. They will narrate the stories behind the originals, keeping the intimate concert interactive.

The old-time music will likely bring back memories for people from their childhood.

“A lot of them (who listen to us) tell us stories about how their dad used to play the fiddle or their grandfather used to, and some of the tunes we play remind them of that,” she said.

Alex’s footwork will make people want to dance, Kusturok said.

The group is bringing a guitar, an accordion and a keyboard because Rusu is a multi-instrumentalist.

“He’s been blind since shortly after birth and is described as a musical genius,” she said.

Red Deer fiddler Brianna Lizotte, 17, took lessons from Kusturok from 2013 to 2017 over Skype. Now she will be opening for the group at Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery.

Lizotte wanted to bring Patti to Red Deer when she heard the fiddler was coming to Alberta to perform in other cities including Edmonton and Calgary. Both she and her mom wanted to find a location for the group to perform locally.

“She is an amazing musician and can’t be missed. I am beyond excited that Patti is performing in Red Deer, and I just know that once people hear her, they will love her,” said Lizotte.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery or online at reddeermuseum.com.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

