Nova Scotia boosts its film production incentive after celebrity-filled year

HALIFAX — After a year that saw a fresh parade of celebrities filming in Nova Scotia, the provincial government has increased its film and television production incentive.

The fund will increase by $6 million this fiscal year, to $26 million.

Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says the increase in demand is a sign of “strong activity from film and television producers, which is good news for the province’s creative economy.”

Adrian Grenier and Lucy Liu have been in Halifax this fall to shoot director Thom Fitzgerald’s Stage Mother, while Chelsea Peretti shot an indie comedy, Spinster, here in the spring.

In May, the province announced it had given more than $1.6 million to a Robert Pattinson movie filmed near Yarmouth, N.S. The Lighthouse, directed by Robert Eggers, is a fantasy horror movie also starring Willem Dafoe.

The Liberal government faced sharp criticism from the industry when it introduced the Film and Television Production Incentive Fund in July 2015 in place of what it said was an unsustainable film tax credit.

The province closed the books on the former tax credit at the end of fiscal 2017-2018 with a final $5.3 million payout.

In an email, a department spokesman says the announced increase for the fund is new money that will be reflected in the province’s December fiscal update.

The fund provides between 25 and 32 per cent of eligible costs such as labour, goods and services purchased from a Nova Scotia-based supplier.

It requires the use of Nova Scotia talent and public reporting of all approved spending.

The Business Department said that so far in the 2018-19 fiscal year, 43 productions have been funded at a cost of $18.4 million.

Previous story
Fox, NBC and Facebook turn down Trump ad deemed racist
Next story
Elton John remembers Aretha Franklin at his annual AIDS gala

Just Posted

More 2019 Canada Winter Games sponsors to be announced this week in Red Deer

The latest sponsors for the 2019 Canada Winter Games will be announced… Continue reading

Legalized cannabis causing debate on Central Alberta First Nations reserves

Could it be as damaging as liquor? some elders ask

$2.6 million fraud case in court

Accused allegedly misrepresented a fracking product to bilk investors

Updated: Central Alberta MPs back more addictions funding for mid-sized cities

MPs say Liberal government must step up to help mid-sized cities cope with opioid crisis

Remembrance-themed concert pays tribute to veterans

Those who served and their famiies get a special rate for Nov. 10 concert at Gaetz United Church

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Warriors use big third quarter to beat Grizzlies 117-101

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors delivered one of those high-flying… Continue reading

Cowboys unable to defend star at home except for Jones shove

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys defence might want to delete that… Continue reading

With poo on a pedestal, Bill Gates talks toilet technology

BEIJING — Placing a jar of feces on a pedestal next to… Continue reading

CMHC forecasts ‘moderation’ in Canadian housing market over next two years

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the country’s real estate… Continue reading

Angry Capitals beat Oilers 4-2 to snap 2-game skid

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play, backup goaltender Pheonix… Continue reading

Feds promise $165 million in compensation after shortchanging 270,000 veterans

OTTAWA — Repaying hundreds of thousands of disabled veterans and their survivors… Continue reading

Death of caleche horse further proof industry needs to wind down: mayor

MONTREAL — The sudden weekend death of a carriage horse on a… Continue reading

Rare Mandarin duck at park in Burnaby, B.C., could be an escaped pet

BURNABY, B.C. — A rare duck native to East Asia is making… Continue reading

Most Read