Nova Scotia mulls fate of iconic Annie Leibovitz photography collection

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is reviving hopes that a collection of iconic portraits by famed American photographer Annie Leibovitz could be displayed at the provincial gallery.

The influential works, including an introspective image of the Queen and a portrait of a pregnant Demi Moore, have been stuck in storage at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax as a tax battle was waged in Ottawa.

A federal cultural board refused to grant the collection a stamp of cultural significance, withholding lucrative tax incentives to the art donor and — as a result — final payment to Leibovitz.

Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine said the gallery has held ongoing discussions with the photographer’s team but there is “nothing definite.”

In remarks released Thursday by the province, Glavine said he thinks the fact that Leibovitz hasn’t been fully paid for her work remains a contentious issue.

However, he said the photographer is optimistic her collection could be exhibited in Nova Scotia.

“I think there is great opportunity,” Glavine said, noting that there is “immense potential to have her work on display at the art gallery.”

He added that it’s “not out of the question” that the province could consider helping the gallery pay the exhibition fee to showcase the compelling collection, though he said no request has come to government.

Nancy Noble, director and CEO of the gallery, said in an email that “negotiations of this nature are sensitive.”

“We are limited in what we can share at this point in time,” she said. ”We know that Nova Scotians and Canadians are eager and excited to see this very special collection, and our priority remains sharing the work of this iconic and celebrated artist in our gallery and across the country.”

The collection includes a portrait of Whoopi Goldberg bathing in milk, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi as the Blues Brothers, and a striking photo of a naked John Lennon and Yoko Ono hours before the musician was gunned down in front of his New York apartment.

A wealthy Toronto family donated the multi-million-dollar collection of Leibovitz photographs in June 2013, the largest single donation of one artist to the gallery.

The Mintz family had purchased the art for an estimated US$4.75-million, with half held back pending the outcome of a cultural panel. But the photos have an appraised value closer to $20-million, Toronto art lawyer Aaron Milrad has said.

Last year, the Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board decided not to grant the bulk of the celebrated collection a certification of cultural significance, which comes with important tax breaks for donors.

Harley Mintz had previously said his family is disappointed the “spectacular exhibition” of more than 2,000 photos is “tucked away and not available to the public.”

Previous story
‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is a hit from Broadway to Kyiv

Just Posted

High school students’ art work on display in downtown Red Deer

Select pieces will be at St. Joseph High School’s Cultural Street Fair May 30

Red Deer spray park opens today

Blue Grass Sod Farms Central Spray and Play Park downtown open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Excitement building in Central Alberta about 2019 Canada Games torch relay

Lacombe is one of 48 national and seven Red Deer-area stops

Red Deer neighbourhood hit by rash of garage break-ins

2016 Dodge Charger stolen along with numerous other items early on Wednesday morning in Lancaster

Red Deer’s CPR Bridge closed Saturday

Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for a private event

Central Alberta athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor took the win in the senior girls individual aggregate

Trudeau defends $600-million price tag for G7 summit in Quebec town of La Malbaie

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the hefty… Continue reading

Weather now co-operating with evacuation of fire-threatened communities

WINNIPEG — The weather is now co-operating with efforts to evacuate some… Continue reading

Canadian auto sector observers doubt U.S. will carry through on tariff threat

Canadian auto industry observers are reacting with shock and disbelief to news… Continue reading

Bus bursts into flames on parkway; driver, passengers safe

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Authorities say a bus driver and about two dozen… Continue reading

Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS — Facebook said Thursday it will not compensate users in the… Continue reading

Five standout tracks from Shawn Mendes’ vulnerable new self-titled album

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes is slowly letting the world capture a glimpse… Continue reading

Canadians confused about GM foods, support mandatory labelling: study

HALIFAX — The vast majority of Canadians believe genetically modified foods should… Continue reading

Bucks’ Brown decries ‘police intimidation’ during arrest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police chief has apologized to Sterling Brown and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month