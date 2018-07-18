Old ‘Mary Poppins’ book returns to Alberta library

ST. PAUL, Alta. — It was a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious find.

A first-edition hardcover book of “Mary Poppins,” published in 1934, is back in an Alberta public library after 40 years.

Dwayne Olson with the library in St. Paul, a town northeast of Edmonton, says the book was taken off the shelves in 1978 and replaced with newer versions.

The copy was recently donated back to the library after being discovered at a local thrift store.

“I was surprised,” says Olson. ”It’s in pretty good shape.”

The book was the first of eight in a series by P.L. Travers about a magical, umbrella-toting nanny that spawned a Disney movie and stage musicals.

Olson says the library’s copy is a bit faded. And it’s spine needs to be fixed.

He’s not sure how much it’s worth, but it’s not for sale.

“To have this book in our library, I mean, it’s priceless,” says Olson, ”especially for people to look at and see it and kind of go, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’”

The book is being displayed in a locked glass cabinet with other old texts.

People can ask to see the book, but they won’t be allowed to check it out.

“It doesn’t leave the library,” says Olson.

Previous story
Play remembers Jon Lien, the ‘whale man of Newfoundland’

Just Posted

WATCH: Sun shines on Red Deer’s Westerner Days parade

Downtown Red Deer was filled with marching bands, parade floats, politicians, waving… Continue reading

$26,000 worth of tools stolen from business

Red Deer RCMP investigate break and enter

“Piece of paradise” purchased by ACA near Caroline to help preserve trout habitat

Alberta Conservation Association buys 153-acres along Raven River

Innisfail RCMP investigate possible stolen dogs

Eight dogs seized from hotel room

Watch: Your Westerner Days Parade photos

Red Deerians line downtown streets to enjoy annual Westerner Days kick-off

WATCH: Garage, roof damaged in Red Deer fire Tuesday

Cause under investigation

Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

DENVER — Visitors appear to be steering clear of some U.S. national… Continue reading

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontari

Three cubs found abandoned in a washroom along the Trans-Canada Highway in… Continue reading

Canada could get caught in cross-fire of U.S. uranium investigation

Canada could get caught in the crossfire after the U.S. Department of… Continue reading

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled his pre-election cabinet, shuffling… Continue reading

Canada’s premiers meet Indigenous groups, although three major groups decline

BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are meeting with Indigenous organizations in New… Continue reading

An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle

OTTAWA — An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle,… Continue reading

Condos rushing to ban pot smoking before legalization, leaving some residents fuming

TORONTO — Gerald Major goes out on the back balcony of his… Continue reading

U.S. launches national security investigation against uranium imports

The U.S. Department of Commerce has launched another national security investigation that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month