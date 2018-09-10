Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for 3rd time

LOS ANGELES — Olivia Newton-John says she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades.

The four-time Grammy winner, who will turn 70 on Sept. 26, told Australian news program “Sunday Night” doctors found a tumour in her lower back in 2017.

Newton-John says she’s “treating it naturally and doing really well.” The “Grease” star says for pain, she is taking cannabis oil, made from marijuana her husband grows in California. She has undergone radiation treatments and has cut sugar out of her diet.

She said, “I believe I will win over it.”

She said she hopes her native Australia will legalize medical marijuana.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, undergoing a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. She was diagnosed with breast cancer again in 2013.

Previous story
Steve Arsenault to play the Golden Circle
Next story
Cosby lawyers fight testimony of other women at sentencing

Just Posted

Red Deer Chamber of Commerce needs to hire a new CEO

Annual general meeting set for Oct. 25

Trial set for John Savage for 2016 aggravated assault charges

Savage also facing second-degree murder charges from 2018

Ponoka Day in the Park is moving indoors

Activities on Thursday and Friday

Not a great year for farmers in Central Alberta

Hay crops were terrible and many others were below average because of lack of rain

Man accused of passing himself off as a lawyer going to trial

Jury trial set for January 2020 for man accused in fraud scheme

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

Halifax sex assault trial delayed again as U.K. sailor remains hospitalized

HALIFAX — One of two British sailors accused of sexually assaulting a… Continue reading

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is facing pressure to show his… Continue reading

‘It’s disheartening:’ Teepees start to come down at Saskatchewan legislature

REGINA — Teepees are coming down at an Indigenous protest camp on… Continue reading

Man charged with murder in July 2017 death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

SURREY, B.C. — A man has been charged with murder in the… Continue reading

UN teams to assess migrant treatment in Austria, Italy

GENEVA — The new U.N. human rights chief on Monday announced plans… Continue reading

Petanque players in Paris praised for stopping knife attack

PARIS — Petanque players in Paris who helped in the apprehension of… Continue reading

Search resumes for German singer who went overboard from cruise ship

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A search is continuing today for a German… Continue reading

Trudeau expected to speak at women’s summit in Toronto today

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to take the stage… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month