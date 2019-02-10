Canadian-American violinist Lili Haydn wins Grammy as part of Opium Moon

Canadian-American violinist Lili Haydn has won a Grammy Award for best new age album as part of Opium Moon.

The quartet of musicians were honoured for their self-titled 2018 album.

Other Canadians who picked up Grammys in the pre-telecast ceremony included producer Greg Wells.

The Peterborough, Ont.-raised musician as part of the team who shaped “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack, a selection of songs from the Hugh Jackson-led Hollywood musical.

Willo Perron, who is from Montreal, nabbed the best recording package Grammy for his work on singer St. Vincent’s album “Masseduction.”

The pre-telecast show is being hosted by Shaggy and streamed live on the Grammys website.

The Grammy Awards main event begins at 8 p.m. ET on CityTV and CBS.

