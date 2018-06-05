Ray Hinton’s memoir, “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row,” is Oprah Winfrey’s latest book club pick. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Oprah Winfrey picks prison memoir for her book club

NEW YORK — Anthony Ray Hinton, wrongly imprisoned for nearly 30 years, can hardly believe how his luck has changed.

Hinton’s memoir, “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row,” is Oprah Winfrey’s latest book club pick, a dream for virtually any writer and beyond the imagination for a man who was once confined to a 5-by-7-foot cell. Tuesday’s announcement comes three years after Hinton’s release from Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Alabama. He had been convicted for two 1985 murders in Birmingham, where he still lives.

Hinton, during a recent telephone interview with The Associated Press, called Winfrey’s endorsement “the second biggest surprise” of his life.

“The biggest surprise was being charged with a crime I didn’t commit.”

Published in March, Hinton’s book tells of his conviction for killing two fast-food restaurant workers during separate robberies, and his decades spent on death row. His efforts to overturn the conviction reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which in 2014 unanimously ruled he had been denied a fair trial. Hinton was freed after new ballistics tests contradicted the only evidence — an analysis of crime-scene bullets — that connected Hinton to the slayings. When he finally got out, the words he spoke to loved ones greeting him — “The sun does shine” — became his memoir’s title.

Hinton, 61, likened himself to Job as a man who lost everything, but eventually saw his life restored. Speaking of his time in jail, he said, “Every day was hell, every night was hell, every waking moment was hell.” But upon leaving, “The sun was shining brighter than I could ever remember it shining.”

Hinton’s legal case was taken on by the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative and its director, Bryan Stevenson, whose 2014 book “Just Mercy” is considered essential reading about the criminal justice system. Stevenson provided the foreword to “The Sun Does Shine,” which Hinton wrote with Lara Love Hardin. Her other credits include co-writing “The Book of Forgiving” with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mpho Tutu.

In a promotional video released Tuesday, Winfrey noted that most of her picks over the past 20 years have been works of fiction. But she said “The Sun Does Shine” was a worthy exception.

“This story reads like an epic novel and it is all true,” Winfrey said. “You will, throughout the book, try to imagine yourself — falsely accused, and in a 5-by-7 cell for 30 years. He is a remarkable storyteller and when you read it you’ll be swept away.”

Winfrey’s interview with Hinton will air Sunday on her OWN network. Her “O” magazine will highlight “The Sun Does Shine” in its July issue. Winfrey has turned dozens of books into bestsellers, whether older works such as John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” or contemporary novels such as Jane Hamilton’s “A Map of the World.”

In February, Winfrey chose a novel that also focuses on a man jailed for a crime he didn’t commit, Tayari Jones’ “An American Marriage.”

Previous story
Brown and Henry finally on the big screen together in ‘Hotel Artemis’

Just Posted

Lacombe man facing child porn charges

Airdrie RCMP alerted that a man was sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl

Only a few of Guatemala volcano’s dead have been identified

EL RODEO, Guatemala — People of the villages skirting Guatemala’s Volcano of… Continue reading

Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for embattled MMIW inquiry

OTTAWA — The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and… Continue reading

Trudeau to talk Trans Mountain pipeline with Indigenous leaders in B.C.

ROSEDALE, B.C. — The prime minister is expected to meet with Indigenous… Continue reading

Cats survive after Edmonton Humane Society forgets them in vehicle for 22 days

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Humane Society says it has adopted new procedures… Continue reading

Video: Red Deer Royals host Marching Showband Classic 2018

The Central Alberta marching show band unveiled their 2018 field show Sunday

Canadian, international athletes mobilize at anti-doping forum in Calgary

CALGARY — Beckie Scott opened the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Global Athletes Forum… Continue reading

Virtue, Moir, Chan, Stojko hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour with a stop in Red Deer

Virtue and Moir in Red Deer on October 18

Oprah Winfrey picks prison memoir for her book club

NEW YORK — Anthony Ray Hinton, wrongly imprisoned for nearly 30 years,… Continue reading

Brown and Henry finally on the big screen together in ‘Hotel Artemis’

TORONTO — Ever since they met 11 years ago, Sterling K. Brown… Continue reading

Retailer Hudson’s Bay Co. posts $400M Q1 loss, revenue totals $3.09B

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. posted a loss of $400 million in… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Tribe welcomes artifacts from British Museum

GRAND RONDE, Ore. — Tribal artifacts hidden away in the archives of… Continue reading

Capitals down Golden Knights to grab 3-1 lead in Stanley Cup final

Capitals 6 Golden Knights 2 (Washington leads series 3-1) WASHINGTON — T.J.… Continue reading

Trans Mountain protests continue, environment minister says it’s time to move on

VANCOUVER — As opponents of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion protested across… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month