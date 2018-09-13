U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka told television host Ellen DeGeneres that Serena Williams said she was “proud” of her during the trophy ceremony while boos filled the stadium.

Osaka: Serena says ‘proud’ of her on US Open trophy stand

NEW YORK — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka told television host Ellen DeGeneres that Serena Williams said she was “proud” of her during the trophy ceremony while boos filled the stadium.

Osaka appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday. She says Williams also whispered to her “the crowd wasn’t booing at me. So I was really happy that she said that.”

Williams was docked a point and a game for three code violations. She received one for verbal abuse from the chair umpire late in the chaotic second set.

Williams asked the crowd to stop booing and put her arm around the tearful 20-year-old.

Osaka says she “did kind of think they were booing at me. I couldn’t tell what was going on because it was just so loud in there. So it was a little bit stressful.”

Ellen took a selfie with Osaka and texted it to her guest’s favourite celebrity, “Black Panther” co-star Michael B. Jordan.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
TIFF films tackle big literary lies but how often are publishers actually duped?
Next story
Olivia Munn thanks support from outside ‘Predator’ family

Just Posted

Disabled Red Deer woman has her trike stolen in Parkvale

The trike was her main transportation to grocery store, coffee shop

Traffic delays in downtown Red Deer on Monday

A repaving project will cause traffic delays on 49 Street in Red… Continue reading

Central Alberta Yogathon is on Sunday

Event moves indoors

A Seniors Fair in Red Deer on Oct. 1 will highlight recreational programs

A Seniors Fair in Red Deer is being held to highlight recreation… Continue reading

Red Deer Citizen of the Year remembered

Jack Cuthbertson was one of the city’s most devoted citizens

VIDEO: Fans pack Centrium for Oilers-Flames rookie game

From puck drop, there was a playoff buzz inside the Centrium. It… Continue reading

It’s official: summer is over

With fall more than a week ago this qualifies as summer snow.… Continue reading

Olivia Munn thanks support from outside ‘Predator’ family

LOS ANGELES — Despite knowing she could be facing a big backlash,… Continue reading

Osaka: Serena says ‘proud’ of her on US Open trophy stand

NEW YORK — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka told television host Ellen… Continue reading

TIFF films tackle big literary lies but how often are publishers actually duped?

TORONTO — You can’t believe everything you read: that’s the message behind… Continue reading

Olivia is now a tropical depression, more rain for Hawaii

HONOLULU — Heavy rain and winds from a tropical storm downed trees,… Continue reading

US judge delays grizzly bear hunts in Rockies 2 more weeks

BILLINGS, Mont. — A U.S. judge on Thursday delayed for two more… Continue reading

More Canadian university and college campuses going smoke-free: report

TORONTO — A growing number of university and college campuses across the… Continue reading

Strike at Canada Post could benefit black market, medical pot producer warns

OTTAWA — Canada’s largest licensed producer of medical marijuana says a work… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month