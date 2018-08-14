“Outlaw King,” starring Chris Pine, will be the first film on the screen at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘Outlaw King’ to open Toronto film fest; ‘Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy’ to close

TORONTO — The world premiere of David Mackenzie’s “Outlaw King,” starring Chris Pine, will kick off the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say the epic David-versus-Goliath tale will be the opening-night gala presentation on Sept. 6 at Roy Thomson Hall.

Pine stars as 14th-century Scottish outlaw hero Robert the Bruce, who reclaimed the throne from the English crown and its army.

The cast also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Meanwhile, Justin Kelly’s “Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy,” a true story starring Laura Dern and Kristen Stewart, will close the festival on Sept. 16.

Dern plays an author who writes under a fictionalized persona, a young queer man named JT LeRoy.

Stewart plays her boyfriend’s androgynous sister who agrees to be JT in the public eye.

