Ozzy Osbourne cancels final four shows of his North American No More Tours 2 tour

Just three days after postponing three of the final four dates on his North American No More Tours 2 farewell tour, Ozzy Osbourne on Thursday canceled all four of those dates because of continuing medical problems.

His San Diego; Los Angeles; Mountain View, Calif., and Las Vegas concerts will now be re-scheduled for next year. Tickets for the canceled shows will be valid for the new —as yet unannounced —dates, or can be refunded at point of purchase.

The legendary heavy-metal singer underwent surgery last weekend at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for an infection in his right hand. That led to the postponement of his Mountain View, San Diego and Los Angeles shows.

Osbourne had been scheduled to perform make-up dates at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre on Oct. 18, the Hollywood Bowl on Monday and at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Oct. 20.

According to a statement issued Thursday by his representatives, “following additional evaluation from his doctors, Osbourne will likely require another surgery in the coming days to treat multiple infections in his right hand.”

“I’m so … bummed about canceling these shows,” Osbourne said in a statement. “The tour had been going great, and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We’re hoping everyone will be patient, and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.”

The nature of his infections, and their cause, is still officially undisclosed. However, Osbourne’s wife and longtime manager, Sharon Osbourne, discussed what happened on Monday’s telecast of “The Talk,” which she co-hosts.

“He had a little cut on his thumb. You know when you pull the side of your nail and he just left it,” Sharon Osbourne said. “And then he hit it on a door. It started to get bigger and bigger, and then his middle finger, the same thing happened … and Saturday morning we took him into the emergency room and what had happened from a tiny thing here on the side of his nail, it had turned into two different infections in his hand.

“He had to have this operation where they cut the side of his thumb and this (middle) finger and they had to get rid of the infection,” she said. “It’s been from something you think is absolutely nothing, he’s still in hospital today. It’s unbelievable. He’s on an antibiotic drip, two different kinds and he’s just stuck there… eating ice cream.”

The 2019 leg of his No More Tours 2 tour is scheduled to begin Jan. 30 in Dublin, Ireland.