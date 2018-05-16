Painting newly attributed to Rembrandt on show in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM — A painting newly attributed to Dutch Golden Age master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display Wednesday in an Amsterdam museum.

The Hermitage Amsterdam museum called it the first unknown Rembrandt to surface in 44 years.

The unsigned, undated 17th-century portrait of a young man resplendent in a black cape and white lace ruff, at the time attributed to an unknown member of Rembrandt’s circle, caught the eye of Amsterdam art dealer Jan Six when an auction catalogue plopped onto his gallery’s doormat in 2016.

“It’s that sort of blink-of-an-eye feeling that I thought ‘this is better than what they think,’” he said Wednesday.

Six jumped on a plane to London to look at the painting, compared it with another Rembrandt portrait hanging in the city’s National Gallery and bought it for what now looks like a modest 140,000 pounds ($189,000).

Six knows a thing or two about Rembrandt — one of his wealthy ancestors was painted by the master in the 17th century — so he knew what to look for in the painting. In this case, a tiny part of the young man’s ruff caught his eye as he studied the painting in detail.

“There’s one fantastic flap of lace and there’s one curved edge and it’s so fantastic — it’s such a depiction of space — that you really want to put your finger on it,” Six said. “And the ability to get there to that end result, in my view and in many other experts’ views, only Rembrandt ever reached that level.”

After buying the work, he brought it home and then spent months analyzing it and consulting with a dozen experts who have now agreed with his view that it is a previously unknown work by Rembrandt.

Writing in a book about the discovery, renowned Rembrandt expert Ernst van de Wetering adds his voice to curators and historians who attribute to the painting to the Dutch master, saying that not only is it a Rembrandt, but it is a “very high quality” work.

The painting is on show for a month at the Hermitage Amsterdam starting Wednesday. Six took a selfie with his find after workers put it in a frame and hung it on a wall.

Six, who plans to sell the painting, will not speculate on what it is now worth.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Previous story
Something new to binge-watch: TV’s rich history of itself

Just Posted

Feds will back other Trans-Mountain investors if Kinder Morgan drops out

THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA — If Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans… Continue reading

North Korea threatens to cancel Trump-Kim summit over drills

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea on Wednesday threatened to scrap… Continue reading

Mulroney children to act as bridesmaids-page boys at royal wedding

LONDON — All three of Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s children have been… Continue reading

Syrian military seizes key swath of land in country’s centre

BEIRUT — Syria’s military announced Wednesday it has restored government control over… Continue reading

Putting the patio back into Red Deer’s downtown

Ross Street Patio reopens Wednesday

WATCH: 2019 Canada Winter Games torch revealed

Red Deerians got their first look at the torch that will make… Continue reading

Class action lawsuit against Air Canada authorized

MONTREAL — Former Aveos employees have been authorized to proceed with a… Continue reading

Blackberrys now account for only tiny percentage of smartphones used in Canada

TORONTO — Somewhat reluctantly, Athar Afzal finally gave up on BlackBerry earlier… Continue reading

Photos of Kurt Cobain’s death scene will not be made public

SEATTLE — The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs… Continue reading

Painting newly attributed to Rembrandt on show in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM — A painting newly attributed to Dutch Golden Age master Rembrandt… Continue reading

Panthers: Signed agreement to sell NFL team to David Tepper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are off the market. The Panthers… Continue reading

Fognini fires up Foro Italico crowd with win over Thiem

ROME — Fabio Fognini got the Foro Italico crowd fired up Wednesday… Continue reading

Cleanup underway a day after powerful storms pound Northeast

NEW YORK — Residents in the Northeast cleaned up Wednesday, a day… Continue reading

Burton Cummings recovering from several injuries suffered in crash

Canadian music icon Burton Cummings says he is recovering from several injuries… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month