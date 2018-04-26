Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man at next month’s wedding. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Palace: Prince William to be best man at Harry’s wedding

LONDON — It’s a family affair: Britain’s royal officials say Prince Harry has asked elder brother Prince William to be best man at his wedding next month.

Kensington Palace said Thursday that William is “honoured” to be playing the key role when Harry marries U.S. actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Harry was best man when William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their third child on Monday. The baby boy’s name hasn’t yet been announced. His elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are likely to star in key roles during the wedding, though officials haven’t yet announced who will be in the rest of the wedding party.

About 600 guests have been invited to watch 33-year-old Harry and Markle, who is 36, tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. About 2,600 neighbours, staff and specially selected members of the public will get to greet the couple outside the chapel.

Previous story
Musicians to raise funds for Waffle House shooting victims
Next story
Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

Just Posted

Halifax cartoonists capture public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Halifax cartoonist Michael de Adder says he was simply trying to find… Continue reading

Gay purge lawsuit settlement expanded to include more people who suffered

OTTAWA — The federal government has agreed to expand the scope of… Continue reading

Trans Mountain opponent got federal money through Canada Summer Jobs: Tories

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government found itself taking fire over the… Continue reading

B.C. government to unveil details on pipeline reference case

VICTORIA — Details are expected to be released today about British Columbia’s… Continue reading

Video from Bono’s anti-poverty group needles Trudeau for lacking gender plan

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau is being lampooned in a new video by… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

IAAF rules to limit testosterone levels for female runners

MONACO — New rules for female athletes with high natural testosterone levels… Continue reading

Palace: Prince William to be best man at Harry’s wedding

LONDON — It’s a family affair: Britain’s royal officials say Prince Harry… Continue reading

Safety board to release report on plane crash that killed Jim Prentice

CALGARY — The Transportation Safety Board is to release a report today… Continue reading

Organizers wonder how big crowds will get for Winnipeg Jets street party

WINNIPEG — At first, it was just a few thousand people braving… Continue reading

Third person charged in crime spree through Sundre, Rocky Mountain House, Sylvan Lake

Charges have been laid against a Red Deer man connected to an… Continue reading

Poll: Advocate readers support Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Red Deer Advocate readers want the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion to be… Continue reading

Celebrate all women this Mother’s Day in Central Alberta

A breakfast fundraiser is scheduled May 12 in Lacombe

Photo: Poplar Ridge Grade 6 class learn about newspapers

Red Deer Advocate editor Crystal Rhyno visited the school on Wednesday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month